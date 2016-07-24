Preview: Mets at Marlins

Although Giancarlo Stanton won the Home Run Derby nearly two weeks ago, the New York Mets might be wondering if he knows the competition is over yet. One night after posting his first four-hit performance since 2012, the three-time All-Star looks to help the Miami Marlins put more distance between themselves and the visiting Mets in the National League wild-card race in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday.

Stanton clubbed his team-best 21st homer in Saturday's 7-2 win, allowing Miami to regain sole possession of the second wild-card spot and put a 1 1/2-game cushion between itself and New York in the same race. The 26-year-old has haunted the Mets all season with six home runs and 12 RBIs, with much of that damage (five homers, 10 RBIs) coming in their last four meetings. Steven Matz will be responsible for keeping him in check in the finale, although he has surrendered two home runs to Stanton in only five at-bats. Despite Saturday's loss, the Mets still can post a winning record on their nine-game road trip with a victory on Sunday and halt a stretch during which they have dropped 11 of their last 17 away from home.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (7-6, 3.56 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (1-1, 6.23)

Matz's winless streak reached nine starts after he took the loss Monday in Chicago against the Cubs, allowing at least one homer for the sixth straight game while giving up four runs and eight hits in five innings. The 25-year-old, who is battling through a bone spur in his elbow, is 0-5 with a 4.73 ERA since going 7-0 with a 1.13 ERA from April 17-May 25. Matz dropped both of his starts against the Marlins this season, although he did hold them to two runs in seven frames at home on July 5.

Urena held up well over 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday in his first big-league start since August but did not factor in the decision despite yielding one run and striking out five. The outing was the 24-year-old Dominican's first exposure to the majors since making 16 appearances out of the bullpen for Miami from April 22-May 30. Urena faced the Mets twice in relief in 2015, surrendering three runs over two innings in April before striking out the side in his only frame of work in early September.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets RHP Jeurys Familia can tie Jose Valverde (51; 2010-11) for the third-longest consecutive saves streak in major-league history with a successful conversion in the finale.

2. The Marlins are 24-13 at home since dropping seven of their first eight games in Miami this season.

3. New York is tied with San Diego for the most home runs this month (31), while Miami is tied with Milwaukee for the second-fewest (15).

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Mets 3