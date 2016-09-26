Preview: Mets at Marlins

The Miami Marlins will return to play with heavy hearts as the team tries to move on following the tragic loss of ace Jose Fernandez on Sunday. Fernandez, who was scheduled to pitch on Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting New York Mets, died in a boating accident at the age of 24, leading to a cancellation of Sunday's game and a pregame moment of silence throughout the sport.

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:107%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;}

"There's no words to describe how this organization feels," Marlins president David Samson said. "Jose was someone who we've known since he was a drafted young man, and I think when you talk about a tragedy like this, there are no words that come to mind. There's no playbook, there's no words of consolation." Miami players wore their black uniforms and stood behind Samson, manager Don Mattingly and president of baseball operations Michael Hill at a press conference on Sunday and third baseman Martin Prado fought back tears as he talked about Fernandez. The Mets hung a jersey with Fernandez's name and number (16) in their dugout on Sunday, taped to the wall by fellow Cuban Yoenis Cespedes. New York infielder Jose Reyes, who knew Fernandez from their time together with the Marlins, drove in four runs on Sunday as the Mets ripped the Philadelphia Phillies 17-0 to maintain possession of the top wild-card spot in the National League.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (14-7, 3.12 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Adam Conley (8-6, 3.94)

Colon has not lost since Aug. 15 and posted a quality start in each of his last five turns, capped by 6 2/3 solid innings against Atlanta on Wednesday. The burly veteran struck out six and did not walk a batter while allowing two runs but was held out of the decision in a game New York went on to lose 4-3. Colon surrendered two runs - one earned - in seven innings against Miami on Aug. 31 without factoring in the decision.

Conley was scheduled to go in Sunday's cancelled game but is instead expected to be activated from the disabled list in time for Monday's turn. The 26-year-old has been out since Aug. 13 with tendinitis in his finger and was lit up for a total of 11 runs in nine innings in his two starts before hitting the DL. Conley has been tough on the Mets in his young career, going 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA in four games - three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets INF Wilmer Flores (wrist) could miss the rest of the season.

2. Miami 2B Derek Dietrich homered in three of his last eight games.

3. New York RHP Noah Syndergaard (strep throat) will make his scheduled start on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Marlins 2