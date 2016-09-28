Preview: Mets at Marlins

The Miami Marlins are trying to battle through a whirlwind of emotions as they wrap up a three-game series against the visiting New York Mets on Wednesday night. While Miami will be playing their third game following the tragic death of pitcher Jose Fernandez, the Mets are looking to maintain their grip on the top wild card in the National League.

Jay Bruce and Yoenis Cespedes each clubbed their 31st homers with a pair of two-run shots to jump-start New York in Tuesday's 12-1 victory. Cespedes ended a 14-game drought without a blast and Bruce has homered twice while hitting safely in four straight following a stretch of 13 contests without an extra-base hit. The Marlins posted an emotion-filled 7-3 victory in the series opener, paying tribute to their fallen teammate by wearing his uniform number and leaving their caps on the pitching mound afterward. The mood Tuesday was naturally more subdued for Miami, which can finish above .500 for the first time since 2009 by winning three of its last four games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Seth Lugo (4-2, 2.61 ERA) vs. Marlins RH José Ureña (4-8, 5.95)

Lugo is coming off consecutive no-decisions against Philadelphia and Minnesota, lasting five innings in each and permitting a combined four runs on eight hits. He won his previous four starts in impressive fashion, surrendering a total of five runs over 25 innings to add a much-needed reliable arm to the injury-ravaged rotation. Lugo made his lone career start against the Marlins on Aug. 30, earning the win with six innings of two-run ball.

Urena came within one out of a complete-game shutout against the Dodgers on Sept. 11, but he followed that up with back-to-back clunkers in a pair of abbreviated performances. The 25-year-old Dominican lasted three innings and gave up five runs in a loss to Atlanta last time out, which came on the heels of a seven-run, two-inning drubbing at Philadelphia. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in four appearances (two starts) versus the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets LHP Steve Matz will undergo season-ending surgery next week to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow.

2. The Marlins agreed with 3B Martin Prado on a three-year, $40 milion deal.

3. Mets CF Juan Lagares had a sacrifice fly Tuesday, his first time swinging fully since undergoing surgery on his thumb on Aug. 1.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Marlins 4