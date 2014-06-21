Mets 4, Marlins 0: Jacob deGrom pitched seven scoreless innings for his first major-league victory and Lucas Duda belted a two-run homer to lift visiting New York in the third of a four-game series.

David Wright collected three hits, scored twice and drove in a run and Chris Young went 2-for-4 with an RBI single as the Mets put up more than three runs for the first time in eight games. DeGrom (1-4) struck out seven and scattered five hits while matching his longest outing in his eighth career start.

Ed Lucas had a pair of hits for Miami, which absorbed its second shutout in the series and fourth this season. Tom Koehler (5-6) gave up two runs on four hits while fanning a season high-tying eight.

Wright sparked a two-out rally in the fourth with a single before moving to second on a walk to Duda and scoring on a single by Young - only his second RBI in 13 games. Wright doubled the lead in the sixth, following walks to Eric Young Jr. and Curtis Granderson by dumping a single over second base to extend his RBI streak to five games.

DeGrom pitched out of trouble in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and Jeurys Familia pitched a scoreless eighth before the Mets tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the ninth. Wright led off the inning with a double to right off Chris Hatcher and Duda followed by crushing a fastball into the bullpen in right for his 10th homer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marlins 3B Casey McGehee has hit safely in 15 of 16 games. ... Wright extended his hitting streak to six games after going 2-for-39 in his previous 12 contests. ... Marlins 2B Rafael Furcal exited in the fourth inning with a left hamstring cramp while SS Adeiny Hechavarria is listed as day-to-day after he was scratched from the starting lineup due to stiffness in his elbow.