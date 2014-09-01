Marlins 9, Mets 6: Host Miami scored three runs in the eighth inning on a wild pitch, a throwing error and a bases-loaded walk to snap a five-game losing streak against New York, which committed six errors.

Jarrod Saltalamacchia led off the eighth with a double and scored on a wild pitch by Jeurys Familia (2-4) before Adeiny Hechavarria, who sacrificed Saltalamacchia to third and reached on Familia’s error, came home on the Mets’ third miscue of the inning and Familia’s second. Erik Goeddel made his major-league debut by relieving Familia and intentionally walked Giancarlo Stanton before walking Casey McGehee on a 3-2 pitch as the Marlins improved to a major league-best 14-5 on Labor Day.

Stanton hit his National League-leading 34th home run, Marcell Ozuna and McGehee recorded two RBIs apiece while Garrett Jones and Christian Yelich each drove in one for Miami. Marlins starter Henderson Alvarez yielded four runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings before leaving with a left oblique strain.

A.J. Ramos (6-0) earned the victory by pitching a perfect eighth inning while Steve Cishek struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 32nd save. Dilson Herrera belted his first career home run in his fourth game and also added a two-run triple while David Wright drove in a pair of runs for New York, which fell one error shy of the team record.

Herrera’s milestone blast led off the third before Wright’s two-run single and an Ozuna error later in the inning gave the Mets a 4-2 lead. After Ozuna’s RBI single capped a three-run fifth and put Miami on top 5-4, Herrera delivered a two-run triple in the sixth before Christian Yelich’s RBI single in the bottom half made it 6-6.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York RHP Zack Wheeler yielded five runs (two earned) and five hits while striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings after going 2-0 with a 0.65 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings in four previous starts against the Marlins this season. ... Stanton, who shares the major league-lead in RBIs with 99 (White Sox rookie Jose Abreu) has gone deep a team-record 22 times at Marlins Park - eclipsing the previous single-season record at home of 21 set by Dan Uggla in 2009. ... Herrera, a 20-year-old undrafted Colombian second baseman, recorded his first career RBI on Sunday and first hit Saturday after making his major-league debut Friday.