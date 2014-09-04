(Updated: UPDATES Miami 5 1/2 out of wild card in Para 3)

Mets 4, Marlins 3: Matt den Dekker collected three hits and scored the go-ahead run on an RBI double by Travis d‘Arnaud in the eighth inning as visiting New York claimed the rubber match of the three-game series.

Kirk Nieuwenhuis belted a two-run homer and walked three times for the Mets, who have won four of their last six overall and improved to 10-6 against their National League East rival. Carlos Torres (6-5) yielded Giancarlo Stanton’s line-drive homer to lead off the eighth before Jenrry Mejia worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to secure his 23rd save.

Stanton went deep in each game of the series to pull into a tie with Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz for the major-league lead with 36 homers. Casey McGehee and Christian Yelich each had an RBI single for Miami, which has dropped eight of its last 11 to fall 5 1/2 games back of Milwaukee in the race for the second wild card.

With the score tied at 2-2, den Dekker slapped a drag bunt for a single against reliever Mike Dunn (10-6) to lead off the eighth inning and advanced to second on Lucas Duda’s one-out base hit. Bryan Morris returned to the mound after being idled by a groin injury and saw d‘Arnaud slap his second pitch into right field before Duda scored when rookie Dilson Herrera’s speed prevented an inning-ending double play.

After the Marlins drew first blood in the third, Tom Koehler issued a two-out walk to d‘Arnaud in the fourth before Nieuwenhuis launched 1-1 fastball into the second deck in right-center field for his third homer - and first since July 6. Yelich forged a 2-2 tie after spoiling the major-league debut of Dario Alvarez with an RBI single to right in the seventh.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York RHP Jacob DeGrom settled for a no-decision despite allowing one run on six hits in as many innings. The rookie has held Miami to just two runs while striking out 21 in 20 innings this season for New York, which wraps up its six-game road trip by opening a three-game set in Cincinnati on Friday. ... After going 3-for-4 in the Mets’ 8-6 win on Tuesday, captain David Wright went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. ... New York native Koehler struck out a career-high 10 and permitted just two runs on five hits in seven innings for Miami, which continues its six-game homestand by beginning a three-game series against Atlanta on Friday.