MIAMI -- Ichiro Suzuki slapped a go-ahead RBI single past third base in the seventh inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 6-3 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

The Marlins (35-40) started their winning rally with a leadoff walk by J.T. Realmuto. JT Riddle hit a grounder that deflected off the glove of first baseman Lucas Duda -- it was ruled a hit -- and that put runners on the corners. Suzuki then got his hit off lefty reliever Jerry Blevins.

Christian Yelich followed one out later with a two-run single. Yelich went 3-for-4, the sixth time this season that he produced a three-hit game, three of them this month.

New York (34-42) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Mets starter Robert Gsellman lasted just three innings after he sustained a left hamstring injury while running out a ground ball. Gsellman allowed three runs on five hits and escaped with a no-decision.

Miami starter Dan Straily also got a no-decision, allowing two runs in five innings.

Both teams scored in the first inning.

Curtis Granderson pulled a leadoff homer just inside the foul pole in right for his 11th homer of the season. It was the 45th time he led off a game with a homer, the most among all active players in the majors. He has a franchise-record 21 leadoff homers for the Mets, including two within the past week.

Miami took a 3-1 lead on a two-out, two-run single by Justin Bour on a 3-2 pitch and a run-scoring double by Martin Prado. Bour scored from first when Prado's line-drive stuck near the wall in the left-field corner.

New York cut its deficit to 3-2 in the fourth. Lucas Duda doubled to the right-field corner, Jose Reyes drew a walk, and Travis d'Arnaud grounded an RBI single to center.

New York nearly tied the score later in the same inning on what appeared would be an infield single by Gsellman, who pulled up injured just before he hit the first base bag. Just as Gsellman was thrown out, Reyes was sliding into home plate, all for naught.

In the seventh, d'Arnaud tied the score 3-3 with his ninth homer of the season, a solo blast just over the fence in left. D'Arnaud quickly turned on an inside fastball by reliever Kyle Barraclough.

NOTES: The Mets have hit 47 homers in June, a franchise record for a single month. ... Mets LF Michael Conforto, who was hit by a pitch on Sunday and sustained a contusion on his left wrist, didn't play Tuesday. ... In a cost-cutting move, Miami traded SS Adeiny Hechavarria and his $4.5 million annual salary to the Tampa Bay Rays for two lower-level prospects. Hechavarria, a two-time Gold Glove finalist, went on the disabled list due to an oblique injury and lost his job to rookie SS JT Riddle, who was in a 0-for-22 slump at the time of the trade. ... Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna has moved up to third among outfielders in the voting for the July 11 All-Star Game in Miami. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton said he would defend his title in the Home Run Derby crown on July 10. Stanton is just the 11th player in major league history to hit at least 20 homers in each of his first eight seasons.