MIAMI -- Steven Matz pitched seven scoreless innings, and the New York Mets belted two more homers in an 8-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson each hit two-run homers to lead the Mets (35-42), who have hit a franchise-record 50 homers this month. The last National League team to hit 50 homers in a month was the 2006 Atlanta Braves.

The Marlins (35-41) had their two-game win streak snapped. They are 14-11 this month, 5-4 on this homestand and 7-5 this year against the Mets.

Matz (2-1) lasted at least six innings for a ninth consecutive start, his career-best streak. He allowed six singles and one walk while striking out four. Perhaps he was extra comfortable in Miami -- in three career starts at Marlins Park, he is 2-0 with a 0.99 ERA.

Miami's Jeff Locke (0-4) took the loss, allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings. He has yet to win in his brief Marlins career, consisting of six starts.

Locke got off to a poor start as New York scored three runs in the first inning. Cabrera drilled a two-run homer to left, his seventh of the season, and Jose Reyes slapped an RBI single between third and short.

Miami, which had scored three runs in each of its past three first innings, went down 1-2-3 in the initial inning, and it was indicative of what was to come.

The Mets extended their lead to 6-0 in the seventh. Travis d'Arnaud doubled and Reyes singled to set up the rally. T.J. Rivera hit an RBI groundout, and Granderson pulled a two-run homer to right-center field, his 12th of the season.

New York made it 8-0 in the eighth on a two-run, pinch-hit single by Brandon Nimmo.

NOTES: Miami removed LHP Justin Nicolino (0-1, 4.95 ERA) from the rotation, sending him to the bullpen, where he allowed one run in one-third of an inning Wednesday. The Marlins will need a starter on Saturday, and it could be RHP Tom Koehler, who is on a minor league rehab assignment. ... Mets RHP Robert Gsellman (left hamstring) went on the disabled list after getting hurt running to first base on Tuesday. The Mets recalled INF Matt Reynolds from Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Mets outfield prospect and ex-NFL QB Tim Tebow homered and went a combined 3-for-5 in a doubleheader, his first two games for high Class A St. Lucie. ... According to a published report and advanced metrics, Miami's J.T. Realmuto is the fastest catcher in the majors. ... Mets LF Michael Conforto (left wrist contusion) sat out his second consecutive game.