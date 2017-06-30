Bruce is boss in Mets' victory over Marlins

MIAMI -- Jay Bruce showed off his speed -- relatively speaking -- and the New York Mets flexed their muscles.

T.J. Rivera and Bruce had two RBIs apiece to lead the New York Mets to a 6-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night at Marlins Park.

Bruce scored from first on a double, raced home on a sacrifice fly, made an over-the-shoulder catch in deep right field and legged out his own double on a busy night.

"Ooof -- that was a lot," Bruce said with a smile. "The foul-ball double and then the fair-ball double is what really put me at a deficit early."

Seth Lugo (3-1) earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings.

Asked about Bruce's sprint-heavy night, Lugo said, "I thought he was going to need some oxygen for the plane."

Lugo is 3-0 against the Marlins and 6-1 on the road in his career. Overall, the Mets have won 10 of his past 11 starts.

"I didn't think he was as sharp as other times," Mets manager Terry Collins said of Lugo, "but he moves the ball all over the place. He's tough to figure out."

The Mets got scoreless relief pitching from Jerry Blevins, Josh Edgin and Addison Reed, with the latter picking up his 12th save of the year.

Rivera, who started in place of flu-ridden first baseman Lucas Duda, went 3-for-4 as the Mets won for the fifth time in their past six games. New York (36-42) also passed the Marlins (35-42) for third place in the NL East.

Miami concluded a 5-5 homestand. In all-time home games against the Mets, the Marlins trail the series 102-101.

Marlins starter Jose Urena (6-3), who had won five straight decisions, allowed five runs (three earned) and six hits in six innings.

"If it wasn't my pitch count (of 105), I thought I could keep going," Urena said.

Urena got off to a poor start as the Mets scored twice in the first inning. Curtis Granderson hit a leadoff double to left-center and scored on a two-out single by Bruce, who hit an 0-2 fastball that caught too much of the plate.

Bruce then made his dash for home on Rivera's double to the left-center gap.

New York extended its lead to 5-0 in the third. Granderson got on base when a throw by Marlins shortstop JT Riddle pulled first baseman Justin Bour off the bag. After an infield hit by Yoenis Cespedes, Bruce hit an RBI double, and Rivera laced a run-scoring single. Jose Reyes added a sacrifice fly to score Bruce.

"He can swing the bat," Collins said of Rivera. "He's dangerous. He's an aggressive hitter. He's legit."

Giancarlo Stanton's 21st homer of the season, a solo blast in the fourth, ended Miami's scoreless streak at 13 innings, cutting New York's lead to 5-1.

Miami closed its deficit to 5-3 in the sixth. Martin Prado's RBI single scored Stanton from second, and Christian Yelich crossed the plate when Lugo bounced a wild pitch.

"We were chipping away," Stanton said, "but it wasn't enough."

Indeed, the Mets stretched their lead to 6-3 with a run in the seventh. Matt Reynolds, getting a rare start in place of third baseman Wilmer Flores, tripled to the right field corner and scored on a groundout by Granderson.

And now the Mets, who have made the playoffs the past two years but trail the NL East-leading Washington Nationals by 10 1/2 games, go home to face the Philadelphia Phillies feeling pretty good despite what so far has been a poor first half of the season.

"I know I sound like a broken record and this is a boring interview, but you just have to play good baseball," Bruce said. "In our case, we have to play great baseball."

NOTES: Miami rested LF Marcell Ozuna, an All-Star candidate. ... The New York Yankees have contacted Miami about trading for 3B Martin Prado and/or 1B Justin Bour, according to USA Today. The Boston Red Sox are also interested in Prado. ... Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, who is 3-0 with a 0.72 ERA in his past three starts, will get the ball when New York opens a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. ... RHP Edinson Volquez, who has a 7.94 ERA in his past three starts, will start for the Marlins in the opener of a three-game series at Milwaukee on Friday. ... Marlins RHP Tom Koehler (shoulder) may come off the disabled list to start Saturday. In his past three rehab starts at Triple-A New Orleans, spanning 15 2/3 innings, he has 20 strikeouts and three walks, allowing only three runs.