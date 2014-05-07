Surging Marlins score in 9th to beat Mets

MIAMI -- With three walk-off wins in four days, the Marlins are having loads of fun, and Miami manager Mike Redmond doesn’t want to do anything to stop the emotions his players are feeling.

“I‘m full contact,” Redmond joked when asked if he had any rules for his players celebrating. “As long as they don’t get hurt, we won’t put red (non-contact) jerseys on them.”

The latest celebration came Wednesday afternoon, when Marcell Ozuna hit a sacrifice fly to right-center as Miami beat the New York Mets 1-0 at Marlins Park.

The Marlins are now second in the majors with seven shutouts.

New York (16-17) got swept in the three-game series and went the final 23 innings without scoring.

Overall, the Marlins (19-15) have won four straight games and, momentarily at least, tied the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

The Marlins are 17-5 at home -- the best record in the majors. The Marlins also finished the homestand 8-1, which set a franchise record for the best nine-game homestand.

Miami’s winning rally in the bottom of the ninth started when Mets reliever Carlos Torres walked the first two batters in the inning -- right fielder Giancarlo Stanton and third baseman Casey McGehee. Stanton moved to third on a long fly out by first baseman Garrett Jones.

New York brought in reliever Kyle Farnsworth to face center fielder Ozuna, who hit a line drive caught by center fielder Juan Lagares, who has a strong arm. But the throw was off line, and Stanton slid home with the winning run when the ball got past catcher Anthony Recker.

Mets Manager Terry Collins said he thought Lagares, who led major-league center fielders with 14 assists as a rookie last season, was going to throw out Stanton.

“I looked at Stanton, and he didn’t break right away -- he had to go back to the bag and tag up,” Collins said. “I said, ‘We’re going to throw him out.’ (Lagares) is usually does that.”

Collins said it was a tough catch for Recker “when you have that big, clunky glove, especially when the ball stays low.”

Marlins starter Tom Koehler, who got a no-decision despite eight scoreless innings, was in the clubhouse when the winning run scored.

“I was on the treadmill, and I tried to run outside,” Koehler said. “But then I realized I had shorts on, and I couldn’t go out there.”

Koehler allowed just two hits and one walk.

As for New York threats, the Mets got a two-out double from third baseman David Wright in the first. In the eighth, first baseman Lucas Duda reached second on a single and a sacrifice bunt.

Miami wasn’t any better against Mets starter Zack Wheeler, who allowed two hits and five walks in six scoreless innings.

Miami’s biggest chance before the game-winner came in the sixth, when Wheeler walked the first two batters before getting Stanton to bounce into a double play and Jones to also bounce out.

“He’s got the stuff to be really good,” Collins said of Wheeler. “He started to run out of gas. But he pitched a very good game.”

Miami finally cashed in with Ozuna’s sacrifice fly, and it continued a trend in which the Marlins now have a total of seven walk-off wins against the Mets over the past three seasons. That’s the highest total for one MLB team against another over that span.

The consecutive shutouts were the first for the Marlins since Aug. 1-2, 2013 when the Mets were again the victims.

The Mets got swept despite the fact that two of their starting pitchers -- Jon Niese on Monday and Wheeler on Wednesday -- pitched scoreless baseball in this series.

Collins credited Miami.

“They’ve got great young pitching,” Collins said of the Marlins. “You look at their ERAs coming in -- they can really pitch.”

NOTES: The Mets are now 6-2 when backup C Anthony Recker starts. ... Florida State running back Davonta Freeman threw out the first pitch. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich already has four bunt singles this season. Last year, as a team, the Marlins had seven. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez has three shutouts in his past eight starts. At age 24, he is the youngest MLB pitcher to accomplish that feat since Mark Mulder in 2001. ... Since the start of 2012, Mets 2B Daniel Murphy is tied for third in the NL in doubles. ... Up next, the Mets return home to start a three-game series with the Phillies on Friday. ... The Marlins start an 11-game road trip -- the longest of their season -- Thursday in San Diego.