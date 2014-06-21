Ozuna’s arm helps Marlins beat Mets

MIAMI -- A decision made by manager Mike Redmond on Monday saved the game for his Miami Marlins on Friday.

Monday was when the Marlins put left fielder Christian Yelich on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained back. Miami called up outfielder Jake Marisnick from Triple-A, which is when Redmond made his choice.

Redmond took Marcell Ozuna, who had done a nice job in center, and moved him temporarily to left. Redmond explained that Marisnick is a natural center fielder and playing that spot would enhance his comfort level.

On Friday night, Ozuna enhanced the Marlins’ excitement level, throwing a runner out at the plate in the eighth inning and then repeated his heroics to end the game as Miami beat the New York Mets 3-2 at Marlins Park.

Marlins closer Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 17th save of the season. But it was not an inning without peril. Pinch hitter Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit a leadoff double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by shortstop Ruben Tejada.

Center fielder Chris Young then hit a fly to left, which is when Ozuna threw out Nieuwenhuis to end the game.

“Off the bat, I was frustrated because I thought I had blown it,” Cishek said. “But Ozuna has a cannon.”

Cishek referenced the Clevelander bar that sits behind left field when he talked about the route Ozuna took to the ball.

“At first, I didn’t know what he was doing,” Cishek said. “He went back, blew some kisses to the Clevelander, then sprinted in and hosed (Nieuwenhuis) at the plate. It was incredible.”

Redmond said Ozuna, who went 0-for-3 at the plate, proved that you don’t have to hit to contribute. And Ozuna was fine with that, especially on the game-ending play.

“I didn’t think I had a chance, but I said: ‘I‘m going to throw it anyway. The runner might fall,'” he said. “I just tried to keep the ball low. Thankfully, it went where it needed to be.”

Miami (37-36) and New York (33-41) have split the first two of a four-game series between the National League East rivals.

Marlins starter Henderson Alvarez (4-3) was outstanding, allowing seven hits and no walks and striking out five. In his past five starts against the Mets, Alvarez is 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA.

Alvarez also leads the majors with a 0.68 ERA since May 22.

Mets starter Daisuke Matsuzaka (3-1) allowed just one run in 5 1/3 innings but took the tough-luck loss. He had won six straight decisions for the Mets dating to last September.

“Going off of our last game against Alvarez, I knew it was going to be a one- or two-run game,” Matsuzaka said, speaking through an interpreter. “I knew I couldn’t give up too many runs. But that one run made the difference.”

Actually, the Marlins did more damage once Matsuzaka left the game, scoring a pair of runs in the seventh off reliever Vic Black.

Marisnick stroked a one-out single, stole second and then swiped third, scoring when catcher Anthony Recker’s throw sailed into left field.

The second run in the inning scored when Mets third baseman David Wright failed to field a two-out grounder hit by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

Only one of those two runs was earned as Hechavarria was credited with a dubious double.

Wright made up for that by getting a one-out, run-scoring single in the eighth off of reliever Kevin Gregg to drive in pinch hitter Chris Young, who had walked to lead off the inning.

Miami brought in lefty reliever Mike Dunn, who walked center fielder Curtis Granderson to load the bases. Pinch hitter Eric Campbell hit a run-scoring single to make it 3-2, but Ozuna cut down Wright at the plate with a perfect throw. Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia made the easy tag.

The inning ended when Mets pinch hitter Wilmer Flores struck out swinging.

”Absolutely,“ Mets manager Terry Collins said when asked if he was OK with third base coach Tim Teufel’s decisions to send those runners and challenge Ozuna’s arm. ”You have to make people make plays.

“We’re not exactly driving in a lot of runs. When we get opportunities, we have to make them make the plays. And they made the plays.”

Indeed, the Mets have gone seven games in a row without scoring more than three runs. In the past two games, the Mets have scored a combined total of just three runs.

The Marlins, meanwhile, were shut out on Thursday night. But they needed just two batters and three pitches to score Friday.

Miami second baseman Rafael Furcal tripled over the head of right fielder Bobby Abreu to lead off the bottom of the first, and Hechavarria got an RBI groundout.

Miami appeared to add two runs to the scoreboard in the fourth inning. But first baseman Garrett Jones’ shot down the right field line, which was initially ruled a home run, was overturned on review.

NOTES: Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud, who hit just .183 in 128 at-bats with the Mets this year, has gone back to Triple-A Las Vegas and played like the top prospect he was before this year’s failings. He is hitting .432 with six homers and 15 RBIs in 11 games at Vegas and is expected to return to the Mets on Tuesday against Oakland. ... Mets RHP Zack Wheeler, 24, who had never pitched past seven innings before Thursday, became the youngest Mets pitcher since Dwight Gooden in 1985 to pitch a 1-0 shutout. ... The Marlins started the season going 19-6 at home and 4-15 on the road. But the Marlins are 8-5 on the road over their past 13 road games and 6-10 at home over their past 16 games. ... The four-game series continues Saturday with a battle of righties: The Mets start RHP Jacob deGrom, 26, who is from Florida, and the Marlins start RHP Tom Koehler, 27, who is from New York City.