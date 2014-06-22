DeGrom finally gets first win for Mets

MIAMI -- It took eight starts, but New York Mets rookie right-hander Jacob deGrom finally has his first major-league victory.

For deGrom, how he did it and who was there to see it was even better.

DeGrom pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Mets to a 4-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday at Marlins Park.

“To finally get (the first win) feels good,” said deGrom, a native Floridian. “I have a lot of people here from Daytona, which is about four hours away. My whole family is here.”

DeGrom (1-4) allowed five hits, four of them singles, and three walks while striking out seven.

“He threw his off-speed stuff for strikes,” Mets manager Terry Collins said when asked why deGrom was so effective.

“(The Marlins) couldn’t just sit on one pitch. He made some good pitches with his slider today that he hadn’t been making. And I thought he threw his change-up effectively to right-handers.”

Marlins first baseman Garrett Jones, a left-handed hitter, said deGrom mixed his pitches well.

“He kept the balls on the corners,” Jones said. “He was throwing sinkers and changeups, and didn’t give us many balls over the middle of the plate.”

Third baseman David Wright had three hits for the Mets to continue his recent hot streak, which includes a .435 batting average in his last six games.

The Mets closed out their second shutout in three games with relievers Jeurys Familia and Jenrry Mejia each pitching a scoreless inning.

New York (34-41) has won two of the first three games of the weekend series against the Marlins (37-37).

Marlins starter Tom Koehler (5-6) took the loss despite allowing only two runs in seven innings and striking out eight, which tied his career high.

Miami, already without shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria because to an elbow injury, lost second baseman Rafael Furcal in the third inning.

Furcal, who has missed most of this season because of hamstring and groin injuries, pulled up while trying to beat out what became a double-play grounder. He is expected to be placed on the disabled list on Sunday because of a left-hamstring injury.

“It doesn’t sound good,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of the early reports on Furcal’s injury. “I‘m disappointed for him.”

In the top of the fourth, Wright singled with two out and scored on a single by center fielder Chris Young to make it 1-0.

Taylor Teagarden, a 30-year-old third-string catcher who will likely be back in the minors next week when starter Travis d‘Arnaud is expected to return to the team, made two big defensive plays to prevent Marlins rallies.

In the bottom of the fourth, he threw out right fielder Giancarlo Stanton at second. The next batter, third baseman Casey McGehee, doubled off the wall in center, 418 feet away, which would have scored Stanton.

Miami got runners on first and second with one out in the fifth. But Teagarden took Koehler’s bunt and threw out left fielder Marcell Ozuna at third, squashing another potential rally.

The Mets made it 2-0 in the sixth when left fielder Eric Young drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on Wright’s single to right.

Wright prevented a run in the sixth when Stanton stole third base. Teagarden’s low throw seemed destined for left field, but Wright picked it to keep the Mets up 2-0.

Mets first baseman Lucas Duda made it 4-0 in the ninth, when he pulled a two-run home run to right. That scored Wright, who led off the inning with a double to right.

NOTES: Miami scratched SS Adeiny Hechavarria right before game time because of a recurring elbow issue. Ed Lucas started in place of Hechavarria, who is listed as day-to-day. It is only the second start Hechavarria has missed all year. ... Mets LF Eric Young, normally the leadoff hitter, was placed ninth in the lineup, behind RHP Jacob deGrom, who entered the game batting .417. It gave the Mets two fast players back-to-back: Young in the nine hole and RF Curtis Granderson at leadoff. ... LF Marcell Ozuna on Friday became the first outfielder in Marlins history to end a game with an assist on a play at the plate. The last player in the majors to record two outfield assists in the same game with one being a game-ender was Minnesota’s Alex Ochoa in 1998. ... The four-game series concludes Sunday with Mets LHP Jon Niese pitching against Marlins rookie RHP Anthony DeSclafani.