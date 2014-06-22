Mets bats help Niese get win over Marlins

MIAMI -- Even though he has pitched well and ranks with baseball’s leaders in ERA, it had been exactly one month since New York Mets left-hander Jon Niese won a game.

That drought ended Sunday.

Backed by second baseman Daniel Murphy’s three-run homer and 16 other hits, Niese got that elusive victory as the Mets beat the Miami Marlins 11-5 on Sunday at Marlins Park.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to break a game open,” Mets Manager Terry Collins said.

The 11 runs were one off the Mets’ high for the season, which happened May 13 against the Yankees. And Niese contributed to his cause with a suicide squeeze that drove in the Mets’ second run.

“We hit ‘em hard and hit ‘em early,” Niese said of the Mets’ offense. “It was a good feeling.”

New York also snapped a string of eight straight games in which it scored four or fewer runs, and it went 4-4 during that span.

Niese (4-4, 2.78 ERA) had gone five straight starts without a win before Sunday, when he pitched six innings and allowed six hits, two walks and three runs. It was the left-hander’s 19th consecutive start allowing three or fewer earned runs, the longest active streak in the majors.

Rookie right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (1-2) took the loss, allowing seven hits, two walks and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

”My slider was a non-factor,“ DeSclafani said. ”I fell behind hitters. I had fastballs flying into the zone. It’s not the start I wanted.

“Being (in the majors), you have to locate pitchers and keep hitters off balance, and I‘m not doing that.”

New York (35-41) took three out of four in the series against its National League East rivals, the Marlins (37-38).

Miami concluded its homestand with a 3-7 record.

“This obviously was not a good homestand, and we all recognize that,” said Marlins Manager Mike Redmond, whose team’s 11 runs allowed was a season high. “But we have a great group of guys, and nobody is quitting.”

The Mets loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning and took a 2-0 lead on catcher Anthony Recker’s sacrifice fly and Niese’s suicide squeeze. Scoring were first baseman Lucas Duda, who hit a leadoff single, and center fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis, who doubled.

New York extended its lead to 4-0 in the third. Right fielder Curtis Granderson singled, went to third on Murphy’s single and scored on third baseman David Wright’s sacrifice fly. Murphy scored on Nieuwenhuis’ two-out double that one-hopped the wall in right field.

The Mets made it 7-0 in the fourth on Murphy’s sixth homer of the season and his second at Marlins Park.

Miami cut its deficit to 7-3 in the sixth. Catcher Jeff Mathis hit a leadoff double and scored on left fielder Reed Johnson’s two-bagger. Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton drove home Johnson with a single. And center fielder Marcell Ozuna capped the rally with a two-strike, two-out run-scoring single.

Niese got out of that inning by striking out second baseman Derek Dietrich with the bases loaded.

“I was hoping (Collins) would (leave me in the game),” Niese said of his sixth-inning struggles. “I would not have been happy if he had taken me out.”

Wright extended his hit streak to seven when he led off the seventh with a double. He eventually scored on a single by shortstop Ruben Tejada as New York extended its lead to 8-3. The Mets tacked on three more runs that inning on Recker’s RBI double and left fielder Eric Young’s two-run single.

Miami capped the scoring when it got a two-out, two-run double in the ninth from first baseman Justin Bour.

NOTES: Miami placed 2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring) on the 15-day disabled list, and Marlins manager Mike Redmond said it does not appear to be a short-term injury. ... Miami promoted 2B Derek Dietrich from Triple-A New Orleans and immediately inserted him into the lineup. He hit .340 with 15 RBIs in the 13 games since the Marlins sent him to New Orleans. ... Miami gave SS Adeiny Hechavarria a second straight day off to rest his aching throwing elbow. He is expected to return Monday at the Philadelphia Phillies. ... The Mets gave CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis the start over Chris Young. The Mets expect their true starter, Juan Lagares, to return from the injury list by midweek. ... In their past 30 games entering Sunday, the Mets had a 2.83 team ERA. ... Next up for the Mets is Tuesday’s home game vs. the Oakland A‘s.