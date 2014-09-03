Lagares leads Mets to victory

MIAMI -- Juan Lagares had hit lower in the lineup for most of the year.

But with less than a month left in what appears to be the New York Mets’ eighth straight season without making the playoffs, Lagares has been placed in the role of leadoff hitter.

The plan worked brilliantly on Tuesday night as Lagares had a career-high four hits and scored three runs to lead the Mets past the Miami Marlins 8-6 at Marlins Park.

Lagares, a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder, also had a walk, two steals and two RBIs as the Marlins failed to get him out in five plate appearances. Lagares, 25, is batting .282, which is 40 points higher than his average as a rookie last season.

“It’s pitch selection,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of what Lagares needs to work on. “When Juan gets pitches to hit, he hits the ball hard. But since he has made a career of going outside the (strike) zone and still getting hits ... ”

Collins was asked if Lagares walks enough to stay at leadoff.

“Not yet -- but he will,” Collins said. “Right now, it’s time for Juan. For the advancement of our young players, you have to challenge them a bit. Now it’s time. We have nothing else to lose.”

Mets third baseman David Wright added three hits and three RBIs.

Miami was led by left fielder Christian Yelich, who had three hits, and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who hit a two-run homer. Stanton leads the NL with 35 homers and a career-high 101 RBIs.

“He’s locked in,” Collins said of Stanton. “I don’t know how you stop him. We’ve made some good pitches against him the past two days, and two of them are in the bay (home runs). He’s on a rampage.”

The win went to left-hander Jon Niese (8-10), who allowed six runs in six innings.

”I had to battle,“ Niese said. ”I was just trying to get outs no matter how I got them.

“(Stanton) is incredible. I thought I made some pretty good pitches, and he put good swings on all of them. And he is so strong -- he’s a special talent.”

Jenrry Mejia pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save of the season.

Right-hander Brad Penny (1-1) took the loss, allowing four runs in three innings.

“That’s two nights in a row where we didn’t get much out of our starters,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said, alluding to the fact that an injured Henderson Alvarez failed to get out of the third inning on Monday. “(Penny) didn’t seem like he had it.”

The Mets (65-74) and Marlins (67-70) play the deciding game of their three-game series on Wednesday night. New York right-hander Jacob deGrom, a strong candidate for Rookie of the Year, will face Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler.

The Mets scored two runs in each of the first two innings.

Lagares led off the game with a single, advanced on a sacrifice and scored on a Wright single. Wright came around to score on a two-out single by rookie left fielder Matt den Dekker.

In the second, shortstop Wilmer Flores led off with a single, advanced on a sacrifice and scored on Lagares’ line-drive double to right. Lagares eventually scored on a wild pitch by Penny.

The Marlins got right back in the game by scoring three runs in the third. Wright made a throwing error that allowed Yelich to score from second, and Stanton followed with a two-out, two-run homer

New York stretched its lead back to 7-3 in the fourth when Flores singled, advanced on a sacrifice and scored on a Lagares single. Lagares then stole second and scored on a ground-rule double by Wright.

First baseman Lucas Duda capped the inning with an RBI single.

Miami pulled to within 7-5 in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Reed Johnson and an RBI single by Yelich.

Both teams scored in the sixth. The Mets got a sacrifice fly from Wright. The Marlins got a triple by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and a run-scoring groundout by first baseman Garrett Jones.

Hechavarria is tied for second in the majors with 10 triples.

“This team doesn’t quit,” Yelich said. “Unfortunately, we came out on the short end.”

NOTES: Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez, who aggravated a left oblique strain during his start on Monday, will attempt to pitch a bullpen session in a few days as the team tries to determine the severity of the injury. ... The Marlins promoted four players from Triple-A New Orleans: 1B Justin Bour, INF Enrique Hernandez, LHP Andrew Heaney and RHP Anthony DeSclafani. ... RF Giancarlo Stanton on Monday hit his 34th homer of the season and his 22nd at Marlins Park. The previous Marlins record for homers at home in a season was held by Dan Uggla, who had 21 in 2009. Stanton hit his 23rd homer at home Tuesday ... Mets CF Juan Lagares was named ESPN’s Defensive Player of the Month for August. He had 13 defensive runs saved, the most of any major leaguer in August. ... Mets RHP Erik Goeddel made his MLB debut on Monday, working two-third of an inning and allowing no runs.