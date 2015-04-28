EditorsNote: fixes in 5th graph and 8th graph

Murphy helps Mets beat Marlins

MIAMI -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins had the perfect description.

“He was ‘Murph-licious,” Collins joked.

Collins was talking about second baseman Daniel Murphy, who hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, leading the red-hot Mets to a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night at Marlins Park.

The game was played quickly, in 1:58. It was the fastest game in the majors in three years, according to STATS LLC.

New York got all its runs off of Marlins closer Steve Cishek (0-1). Center fielder Juan Lagares led off the ninth with a double on a fly that went over the head of Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna, who did not judge the ball properly.

“I thought it was going to be a blooper,” said Ozuna, who initially charged in on the play.

After first baseman Lucas Duda walked and left fielder Michael Cuddyer popped out, Murphy pulled a 1-1 pitch over the fence in right-center, putting the Mets up 3-1.

Jeurys Familia record his major-league-leading ninth save. He has yet to blow a save this season, and he set a Mets record for most saves in April, breaking the mark previously shared by John Franco and Armando Benitez.

Murphy came up big in the bottom of the ninth, too, ranging far to his left to retire first baseman Michael Morse on a ground ball.

“It was Murph’s night,” Collins said.

Murphy, who made an error in the Mets’ loss to the Yankees on Sunday night on a ball that came up on him, was asked how the play he made against Miami felt.

“Different,” Murphy said playfully. “It’s a lot easier to catch the ball with your glove than it is with your neck.”

The National League East-leading Mets (15-5) won for the 13th time in 15 games.

The Marlins (8-12) had their five-game win streak snapped.

Miami right-hander Jarred Cosart got a no-decision despite pitching eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits (both singles) and three walks.

New York starter Dillon Gee also got a no-decision, allowing one run in eight innings.

Gee had pitched seven scoreless innings, and he needed just 59 pitches and allowed three singles and no walks in that span. But he ran into trouble with two outs and nobody on in the eighth.

Pinch hitter Justin Bour hit a bloop single to center field -- Lagares was playing deep -- to start the rally. That hit broke up a string of 14 straight batters retired by Gee.

The next batter, second baseman Dee Gordon, singled. And third baseman Martin Prado singled over the glove of Murphy, scoring pinch runner Reid Brignac.

That put Cishek in position for what would have been just his second save of the season, but Murphy’s homer changed those plans.

“Since the Mets swept us last series (in four games), we really wanted to stick it to them,” Cishek said. “Two pitches killed me. I threw it right down the middle to Lagares. (Against Murphy), I had a plan, but I didn’t stick to it. I tried to do something extra.”

The Mets, who played the Yankees in New York on Sunday night, traveled to Miami after that game and did not get to their hotel until 5 a.m.

“We’re stinkin’ beat,” Collins said of his tired team.

Given that, Gee, who flew to Miami Sunday night ahead of his teammates, was grateful he could throw 24 first-pitch strikes.

“I‘m lucky -- I came in early,” said Gee, who threw 70 pitches, 57 of them for strikes. “I‘m sure (my teammates) are exhausted. That was more motivation for me to throw a lot of strikes and get those quick innings, keep them off the field.”

NOTES: Marlins C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract prior to the 2014 season, was designated for assignment after producing just a .681 OPS last season and a .389 OPS this month. It’s unlikely any team will pick up that contract, meaning “Salty” will get all the money left on the deal and become a free agent once he clears waivers. ... Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria was named NL Player of the Week for the first time in his career, earning the honor after hitting .500 with 10 RBIs. ... Mets 3B David Wright resumed baseball activities on Monday and could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday. ... Mets RHP Rafael Montero will make his first start of the season on Tuesday, pitching against Miami RHP David Phelps. Montero started the year in the bullpen and was sent to Triple-A to prepare to return to the rotation. ... The Mets signed INF Brooks Conrad, 35, and assigned him to Triple-A for depth purposes.