Suzuki homer helps Marlins win series vs. Mets

MIAMI -- Left fielder Ichiro Suzuki had an emotional reaction to his first home run as a Miami Marlins player.

Marlins right-hander Mat Latos had an entirely different response on the same play.

Meanwhile, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton drove in three runs to lead Miami to a 7-3 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.

The Marlins (10-12) scored the winning run in the seventh, then got big-time insurance in the eighth when Suzuki slugged a three-run shot down the right field line.

“To see my teammates so happy and the fans so happy ... I almost cried,” he said through a translator. “I was very moved.”

Latos, who lasted just five innings as the starter due to a strained left hamstring, watched Suzuki’s at-bat from the Marlins’ locker room.

“I was sitting right there on the couch trying not to jump up and down,” said Latos, who is listed as day-to-day. “It was awesome.”

From the Marlins’ perspective, it was even more awesome because the win came against the Mets (15-7), who lead the National League East by 4 1/2 games over the Atlanta Braves, five games over Miami and six over the Washington Nationals.

After winning 11 games in a row, the Marlins lost two of three to the New York Yankees in the Bronx last weekend before losing two of three in South Florida.

Miami manufactured the winning run in the seventh. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria grounded a double over third base, advanced on a bunt by pinch hitter Reid Brignac and scored on second baseman Dee Gordon’s sacrifice fly.

The loss went to Bartolo Colon (4-1), who was trying to become the first Mets pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 2006 to win each of his first five starts in a season. Colon allowed nine hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings but extended his streak of not allowing a walk to 26 2/3 innings.

Latos, who got a no-decision, gave up five hits, two walks and three runs in five innings. He got hurt while running out a base hit and said this is the first hamstring injury of his career.

“I felt it just coming out of the box,” Latos said. “It was just a quick grab. There was no pop, so that’s a good thing. I can walk on it, but I can’t straighten my leg. It’s real tight. Hopefully everything is all right.”

After Latos came out, the Marlins got stellar relief pitching, including two perfect innings from Sam Dyson (1-0). Dyson has not been scored upon in 11 1/3 innings.

One of the biggest plays of the game came in the top of the eighth. With one on and no outs, Marlins reliever Mike Dunn got first baseman Lucas Duda, the Mets’ No. 3 hitter, to bounce into a double play, protecting a 4-3 lead.

Both teams scored in the first inning in identical fashion with two-run homers to left. Mets left fielder Michael Cuddyer hit his second homer of the season. Stanton answered with his sixth of the year.

“I hit the ball hard my first three at-bats,” said Cuddyer, who had two drives caught on the warning track.

The Mets went ahead 3-2 in the third when right fielder Curtis Granderson doubled on a fly ball just inside the right field line. He advanced to third when center fielder Juan Lagares fouled five consecutive pitches before winning the battle with a grounder to third. Granderson then scored on a groundout by Duda.

Miami tied the score 3-3 in the fifth on a two-out RBI single to the left of second baseman Daniel Murphy by Stanton, who beat a shift and scored Donovan Solano from third.

It was the second game in a row in which Mets manager Terry Collins had a base empty and could have walked the dangerous Stanton. In both cases, Stanton delivered a crucial RBI.

”(Stanton) can make you pay, but that was a pretty good pitch,“ Collins said of the one Stanton hit for a single Wednesday. ”That was a broken bat, off the end of the bat that (Murphy) couldn’t get to. ... I’ll take that.

“He’s a great hitter. The thing that scares you is the power. But he’s not a .350 hitter. If you make pitches, you can get him out. ... You can’t walk this guy every time up. You start doing that, and you have huge innings on your hands.”

NOTES: If Marlins RHP Mat Latos (hamstring) has to go on the disabled list, the Marlins could call up LHP Justin Nicolino, a top prospect. ... Marlins 2B Dee Gordon finished the month batting .409, setting a franchise record for April. ... The Mets, who sent RHP Rafael Montero back to Triple-A after his start Tuesday, promoted rookie LHP Jack Leathersich, a 24-year-old reliever. Leathersich, who struck out 347 batters in 204 1/3 innings in his minor league career, an average of 15.3 per nine innings, made his big-league debut Wednesday. He allowed one hit and no runs in one-third of an inning. ... Marlins 3B Martin Prado, who scored the winning run in the eighth inning of Miami’s 4-3 victory over Mets on Tuesday, reportedly ran past a stop sign from third base coach Brett Butler on the play. ... The Marlins are off Thursday before playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies for three games this weekend. ... The Mets return home Thursday to start a four-game series against the Washington Nationals.