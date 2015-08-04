Surging Mets rout Marlins

MIAMI -- Michael Conforto heard his teammates, loud and clear.

Conforto, a rookie left fielder, hit his first career home run, a three-run blast, as the surging New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 12-1 Monday night at Marlins Park.

“They were rowdy,” Conforto said of his teammates cheering him on as he rounded the bases. “That was pretty cool. It was just a blur. The whole trip around the bases was a flash. It’s a moment I will never forget.”

The Mets also got three doubles from center fielder Yoenis Cespedes, who drove in four runs in his third game since New York acquired him from the Detroit Tigers on Friday. His three doubles tied a franchise record.

”That’s why we got (Cespedes),“ Mets manager Terry Collins said. ”We got him to be that veteran guy in the middle of the lineup.

“I saw him at the All-Star Game a couple of years ago, and I didn’t realize how strong he is ... and his speed. He’s got great baseball instincts. He’s got some skills. He’s the real deal.”

Conforto, the Mets’ first-round pick in 2014, was batting eighth in the lineup and was hitting just .211 entering his second-inning at-bat.

With two on, no outs and a 3-1 count, Marlins pitcher Tom Koehler did not want to issue a walk to load the bases. Conforto took advantage, pulling a 93 mph fastball over the fence in right to put the Mets up 3-0.

“That ball was crushed,” Collins said. “(Conforto) is going to be such a good hitter. When he gets around this league and gets used to the pitching, he’s going to be a dynamic offensive player.”

It was the 18th homer in the past nine games for the Mets’ offense, which had been anemic before the recent hot streak.

The Mets (56-50) won their fourth game in a row. They lead the Washington Nationals by one game in the battle for first place in the National League East.

Miami (43-63) lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

Mets starter Bartolo Colon (10-10) earned the win, turning around his recent fortunes. In his previous seven starts, he was 0-6 record and a 6.16 ERA.

Colon held the Marlins to one run in eight innings. With two outs in the eighth, Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich broke up Colon’s bid at a shutout with a run-scoring double off the wall in right-center.

Koehler (8-8), a native New Yorker, is now 1-5 in his career against the Mets, including 0-2 this season. He gave up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

New York opened the scoring in the second. Second baseman Kelly Johnson led off by reaching on a error committed by Marlins first baseman Casey McGehee. The next batter, catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, doubled, just getting the ball over the glove of right fielder Ichiro Suzuki, setting up Conforto’s blast.

The Mets added four runs in the fifth, chasing Koehler. The big hit in the inning was a two-run double off the wall in right-center by Cespedes. As with Conforto, Cespedes hit a 3-1 pitch.

“When you fall behind, no matter who you’re facing, you’re forced to throw fastballs in the better parts of the plate,” Koehler said. “Today was tough. I didn’t give my team a chance to win.”

Cespedes added another two-run double in a three-run sixth. Right fielder Curtis Granderson (3-for-5) hit a two-run single in the seventh.

The Mets set a season high with six doubles.

“Not much you can say about this game,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “It was ugly. This is one you forget quickly, shower it off and come back tomorrow.”

NOTES: Two Mets players -- 1B Lucas Duda and RHP Noah Syndergaard -- shared NL Player of the Week honors. Duda hit .409 with seven homers and 10 RBIs for the week. Syndergaard went 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA, 18 strikeouts and no walks. They helped lead the Mets to a first-place tie with the Washington Nationals in the NL East. The last time the Mets were in first this late in the season was 2008. ... The only other time two Mets tied for NL Player of the Week was in 2006 with 3B David Wright and SS Jose Reyes. ... Duda’s nine homers in eight games set a Mets record. ... Miami placed RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) on the 15-day disabled list and optioned INF Donovan Solano to Triple-A New Orleans. ... The Marlins recalled C Tomas Telis and RHP Brian Ellington from New Orleans.