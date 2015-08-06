Mets complete sweep with win over Marlins

MIAMI -- Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper said earlier this week that he “didn’t give a crap” what the Mets were doing.

Maybe he should start paying attention.

Third baseman Juan Uribe slugged a three-run homer, right-hander Matt Harvey pitched seven scoreless innings, and the New York Mets completed their second consecutive sweep, defeating the Miami Marlins 8-6 on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.

Mets first baseman Lucas Duda matched Uribe with three RBIs, hitting a two-run double in the third and adding a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Uribe was asked if his line shot to left was as hard as he has ever hit a ball.

“Yea, it was an unbelievable swing,” Uribe said. “But it was more important to win the game. The division is too close.”

The division -- the National League East -- got a little less close on Wednesday as the Mets won their sixth straight game and the Nationals lost, falling two games behind New York (58-50).

However, the game almost slipped away from the Mets in the bottom of the ninth as Miami scored six runs and had runners on the corners with two outs.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia, who gave up two hits in the ninth, got his 29th save of the season by getting Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich to bounce out to Duda.

It was Miami’s highest-scoring ninth inning of the year, and it included a three-run double by pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas. Left fielder Derek Dietrich became the first Marlins player ever to get two hits in one ninth inning.

Before that, Harvey (10-7), who tied Jacob deGrom and Bartolo Colon for the team lead in wins, had everything under control for the Mets.

Harvey, who also set a career high in wins, allowed two hits and no walks, striking out six. He retired the final 13 batters he faced and extended a Mets streak in which starters have allowed two runs or less in 10 of their past 11 games.

His only jam came in the first, when Dietrich doubled and reached third with two outs. But New York’s Curtis Granderson made a sliding catch on first baseman Justin Bour’s line drive to right field, ending the threat.

Harvey’s velocity in that first inning was registering 93-94 mph, instead of his usual 97-mph fastball.

“I thought something was wrong,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He was 93, his slider was just OK. Then, all of a sudden, third inning, he got it going and pitched great from then on.”

Collins said he thought the adrenaline used up by Harvey last weekend when he faced the Nationals caused his slow start against Miami. Collins also said he took Harvey out after the seventh when the pitcher told him he was “gassed.”

Harvey admitted it took him awhile to get going.

”I don’t know if it had anything to do with the Nationals series,“ Harvey said. ”Some starts it’s a little easier to get going than others. That’s what I’ve been noticing from my (Tommy John surgery) recovery.

“But instead of going away from my mechanics, I did a good job of staying with it. That’s something (pitching coach Dan Warthen) and I worked on. Stay focused on the starts you are not feeling well, and it will come back.”

David Phelps (4-8) took the loss, allowing eight hits, three walks and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. He has lost five straight decisions.

“It’s frustrating,” Phelps said. “Every bad pitch I made, they hit hard.”

Miami (43-65) has lost 10 of its past 12 games.

The Mets opened the scoring with a four-run third. After a single by Granderson and a walk by second baseman Daniel Murphy, center fielder Yoenis Cespedes cracked an RBI single. Duda followed with a two-run double, and rookie left fielder Michael Conforto capped the rally with a sacrifice fly.

Uribe’s homer in the fifth gave New York a 7-0 lead. Duda’s sacrifice fly made it 8-0 before the Marlins came charging back in the ninth.

“To be down 8-0, it would have been easy to just cash it in and get it over with,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “These guys showed heart to bring the winning run to the plate in the ninth.”

As for the Mets, Harvey said his team is not focused on what the Nationals are saying.

”We are not going to stop here,“ he said. ”We have more games to go. We want to put the pedal down.

“If we put up runs and keep pitching like we are, we will be just fine.”

NOTES: Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) has taken swings off a tee, but he still feels pain and likely won’t return by the mid-August target date. ... Mets OF Michael Cuddyer (bruised left kneecap) expects to return from the disabled list Friday at Tampa Bay. ... LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, acquired Tuesday from the A’s for a player to be named or cash, was activated by the Mets on Wednesday. ... Miami optioned LHP Chris Reed to Triple-A New Orleans, and the Marlins purchased the contract of LHP Chris Narveson, who was 0-3 with a 5.19 ERA in 10 games (four starts) for New Orleans.