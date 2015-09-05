Marlins edge past Mets in extras

MIAMI -- The New York Mets lost 1.5 games off their National League East lead in just the past 24 hours.

And they have nine more games on their road trip, including three on Monday through Wednesday against the team that is chasing them -- the Washington Nationals, who now trail by five games.

On Friday night at Marlins Park, third baseman Martin Prado was the hero. He hit a two-out, two-strike, run-scoring double down the right-field line in the 11th inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a walk-off 6-5 win over the Mets.

The Marlins couldn’t get Prado out all night -- he set a career high with five hits -- and the odds were against the Mets when they decided to bring in lefty reliever Eric O‘Flaherty with one on and one out in the 11th.

O‘Flaherty, who had a 14.14 ERA in 12 games with the Mets prior to Friday, got the first batter he faced but then gave up the double to Prado, who went with an outside pitch.

“We were trying to pitch around Prado -- we didn’t want to give him anything good to hit,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, who noted that left-handed hitting Justin Bour was on deck and would have presented O‘Flaherty with a better matchup. “(Prado) hit a good pitch.”

Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich scored from first when Prado hit O‘Flaherty’s 3-2 pitch.

“He actually made a pretty good pitch, but I just put the bat on the ball,” said Prado, deflecting any credit. “Fortunately for me, we got a big hit.”

Reliever Brian Ellington (1-0) earned his first career win. The Marlins (56-79), poised to play the role of spoilers, have won four games in a row.

Mets center fielder Yoenis Cespedes had a big game with a triple and a two-run homer, helping New York rally from a 3-0 deficit. The Mets took a 4-3 lead on Cespedes’ homer, but the bullpen could not hold the advantage.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision. New York’s Jacob deGrom allowed three runs in six innings. Miami’s Tom Koehler allowed two runs in six innings, walking a career high five batters.

“Great team win,” Koehler said. “We gave them some opportunities to get back in game, but we just kept answering back offensively.”

Miami opened the scoring by getting five hits and three runs in the fourth inning. Prado led off with a double down the third-base line, scoring on first baseman Justin Bour’s soft groundball that squirted off the glove of shortstop Ruben Tejada.

After loading the bases with no outs, Miami got a sacrifice fly by catcher J.T. Realmuto and a run-scoring single from shortstop Miguel Rojas. DeGrom threw 33 pitches in the inning.

“I thought I threw the ball better than it showed,” deGrom said. “I got a lot of ground balls, (but) some of them went through the infield.”

The Mets cut their deficit to 3-2 with two runs in the sixth. Cespedes led off with a triple off the wall in center and scored on a groundout by left fielder Michael Conforto.

Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud walked and came around to score on a single by first baseman Kelly Johnson, who had struck out in his first two at-bats. D‘Arnaud appeared to be beaten on the throw home by right fielder Marcell Ozuna. But d‘Arnaud’s evasive dive allowed him to score.

Cespedes’ homer, his 29th of the season and his 11th since the Mets acquired him on July 31, gave New York a 4-3 lead.

But then the Mets’ bullpen had its first of two issues on the night.

The Mets brought in lefty reliever to try to protect their lead in the bottom of the seventh, but he gave up singles to the two batters he faced -- left-handed hitters Dee Gordon and Yelich -- and was removed.

A run-scoring single by Prado against reliever Addison Reed tied the score 4-4. And Miami took a 5-4 lead when Ozuna battled back from an 0-2 count to work a bases-loaded walk.

The Mets had a chance to break the game open in the eighth, loading the bases with two outs. But reliever Bryan Morris got third baseman David Wright to ground out, ending the threat.

Marlins closer A.J. Ramos blew a save chance in the ninth despite getting the first two outs in the inning. Johnson tied the score with an RBI single, the Mets’ third straight hit.

Then came the Marlins’ dramatic rally in the 11th, lifting Miami while cutting into New York’s lead in the division.

“Hopefully,” Koehler said, “we can keep playing good baseball.”

NOTES: Assistant GM John Ricco said the Mets will not shut down RHP Matt Harvey, who has pitched 166 innings, one year after Tommy John surgery. Harvey’s agent, Scott Boras, said doctors have recommended his client pitch no more than 178 innings this year. ... Mets 1B Lucas Duda (back) will start a rehab assignment Saturday at Double-A Binghamton and could return to the team Monday against the Nationals. ... Mets OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (right wrist) was not available Friday. It’s the first wrist injury of his career. ... 1B/2B Daniel Murphy (left quadriceps) is out until at least Sunday, leaving the Mets to start their fourth option at 1B, Kelly Johnson. ... Mets LF Michael Conforto hit clean-up for the first time as a big-leaguer. ... Mets SS/2B Wilmer Flores was not available to start after flying back from Venezuela, where his grandfather suffered a heart attack. ... Marlins RHPs Jarred Cosart (vertigo) and Jose Urena (bruised left knee) were activated. ... Marlins INF Donovan Solano was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.