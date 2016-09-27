Marlins honor Fernandez in win over Mets

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins struggled for answers in the aftermath of Jose Fernandez's tragic death.

There was just raw emotion, and -- somehow -- that was enough.

Miami, playing inspired baseball in their first game since they lost Fernandez, defeated the New York Mets 7-3 on Monday night at Marlins Park.

"I don't know how any of us played this game today," Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon said. "I don't know."

Fernandez, who was already a two-time All-Star pitcher at age 24, was found dead along with two other men in a boating accident in which speed was a factor, according to authorities.

There were numerous tributes to Fernandez throughout Monday's game, including every Marlins player wearing Fernandez's No. 16 in honor of their fallen teammate.

Before the game, Mets and Marlins players and coaches exchanged hugs.

"I want to say 'thank you' to the Mets -- they are first class," Gordon said. "Coming in and showing their gratitude to us, being there for us in a time of need. That was just amazing."

The Marlins players also kneeled around the mound Fernandez virtually owned with a 29-2 record and a 1.49 ERA at Marlins Park.

Once the game began, the Marlins (78-78) gave numerous indications that this would be a truly special night for their organization and fans.

Slow-footed Justin Bour hit his first career triple, and 160-pound Gordon -- who hit right-handed for the first time in his career in honor of Fernandez -- hit his first homer of the season.

Both of those hits were emphatic. Bour completed his triple with a belly flop into third base, to the delight of the fans. Bour went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, falling a homer short of what would have been the first cycle in Marlins history.

Gordon muscled up and hit his homer to the upper deck in right field. He went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and the four hits were a season high.

The Mets (83-74), who are locked into a fight with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants for two National League Wild Card spots, needed this game but were no match for a Marlins team determined to honor Fernandez.

Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon (14-8) was hit hard, lasting just 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs.

Colon was ambushed early. It started with his third pitch, which is when Gordon took him deep for just the ninth homer in his six-year major league career.

When Gordon reached home plate, it was obvious that he was sobbing, and he was embraced by his teammates in a highly emotional moment.

"I saw him crying right when he rounded first base," Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud said. "I was crying, too. I had my head down. When he crossed home plate, tears were coming down his face, and they were coming down mine, too.

"The whole world felt that emotion in that moment, whether you were here or watching on television. For (Gordon) to honor (Fernandez) with his batting stance and then hit a homer, it was unbelievable."

Miami added four runs on five hits in the second inning. Among the hits were RBI singles by Gordon and J.T. Realmuto and a run-scoring by Adeiny Hechavarria.

The Marlins continued the barrage in the third, making it 7-0. Bour's RBI triple highlighted the inning.

Marlins starter Adam Conley, who recovered from a finger injury to make his first appearance since August 13, was restricted to three innings. He allowed two hits, one walk and no runs.

Since this was originally scheduled to be Fernandez's day to pitch, Conley did not take the mound for the first inning until all eight of his teammates were already in place.

"Even though I had a job to do there, that was Jose's mound today," Conley said. "It was Jose's day to start, and things just changed so quickly.

"We're doing everything we can to stick together and honor the life he lived. That was the least I could do at that moment, to leave eight guys on the field and leave the mound (vacant) with the '16' (etched in the dirt)."

Fighting against that kind of emotion, New York finally got on the board in the fifth on a two-run double by Asdrubal Cabrera, who hit his shot deep down the right-field line.

Lucas Duda added an RBI single in the eighth to cut Miami's lead to 7-3, but that was as close as the Mets got on what was clearly the Marlins' night.

"This was bigger than baseball tonight," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "This touched a lot of people. It touched the game.

"They jumped on us real fast. It was a tough night. I'm glad it's over."

NOTES: Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (step throat) will pitch Tuesday after having his start pushed back two days. ... The Mets entered Monday having scored 25 unanswered runs in their previous series, against the Philadelphia Phillies. ... The Mets are trying to reach the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999-2000. ... Starting Tuesday, the Marlins will wear a patch on their uniforms to honor Jose Fernandez. ... The Marlins-Atlanta Braves game that was cancelled on Sunday would be made up next Monday only if Miami were still in the playoff race.