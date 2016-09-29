EditorsNote: Updates 13th graf with wild-card scenarios

Mets maintain wild-card lead with victory over Marlins

MIAMI -- After the Wednesday night game at Marlins Park, New York Mets manager Terry Collins made his way across the diamond.

He found Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly and shook his hand after New York won 5-2.

"I told Donnie, what he had to go through the past three days and what he has to go through tomorrow, you don't wish that on anybody," Collins said. "How he got his team ready to play ... he should be proud."

Collins was talking about the loss of star Miami pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died early Sunday morning, along with two friends, in a devastating boat crash.

There was a public memorial service Wednesday for Fernandez, who will be laid to rest Thursday.

The Mets were extremely sensitive to the plight of the Marlins family this week, but New York -- fighting for a playoff berth -- had games to win.

On Wednesday, thanks in part to a pair of two-run homers by James Loney and Jay Bruce, the Mets were able to take the deciding game of the three-game set.

Curtis Granderson went 4-for-4 with a walk for the Mets. It was his first four-hit game of the season, and he has reached base in 13 of his past 21 plate appearances.

Bruce, who also hit a two-run shot against Miami on Tuesday, leads the Mets with 32 homers, although 25 of them were hit before the Cincinnati Reds traded him to New York on July 31.

"He's locked in," Collins said of Bruce. "He's seeing, he's laying off pitches, and it couldn't come at a better time."

Loney was in the lineup only after the Mets scratched first baseman Lucas Duda due to body soreness.

New York has hit 216 homers this season, which ranks second in the NL. The Mets' previous record for most homers in a season was 200 in 2006.

With the win, the Mets (85-74) moved 1 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco (83-75) for the top NL wild-card spot; the Giants lost to the Colorado Rockies 2-0. The St. Louis Cardinals (82-76) were one game behind San Francisco after their loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Mets rookie Seth Lugo (5-2) earned the win. He allowed five hits, three walks and two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Jeurys Familia pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 50th save, which leads the majors and adds to his franchise record. He also broke the record for most saves in a single-season by a native of the Dominican Republic, a mark he had shared with Jose Valverde and Francisco Cordero.

Miami's Jose Urena (4-9) took the loss, allowing eight hits, two walks and five runs in five innings.

The Marlins scored first, getting a two-run homer from Martin Prado in the first. With one out, Marcell Ozuna drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch. Prado then ambushed Lugo, pulling a low-and-in fastball for his eighth homer of the season.

"It's never easy to shake off a home run," said Lugo, who did just that. "But (if it happens) earlier in the game, it makes it a little easier."

New York tied the score 2-2 in the second. T.J. Rivera led off with a double down the third-base line, and Loney pulled his homer to right. It was Loney's eighth homer of the season, and it capped a rally that took all of five pitches.

With two outs, no one on and the pitcher up, the Mets mounted a surprising rally that produced the go-ahead run. Lugo hit the first pitch he saw for an opposite-field double down the first base line.

It was the first double of Lugo's brief major league career, and it paid off when the next batter, Jose Reyes, doubled to right.

Bruce's homer in the fifth gave New York a 5-2 lead. After Curtis Granderson lined a single just off the glove of shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, Bruce pulled his shot to right.

That's all the offense the Mets would need, and Miami (78-80) was eliminated from playoff contention.

"It was tough to have a lot of emotion out there," Mattingly said of his drained team. "I know our guys were trying. We owe that to the Cardinals and Giants (who are chasing the Mets). Our guys did the best they possibly could, but it was a tough game to play."

Prado said he is proud of how he and his teammates handled an impossible situation.

"It's going to take a long time for our Fish family to recover from this," he said. "It's a devastating loss for everybody.

"I feel sorry for his mother and family because Jose was one of the biggest reasons why they came to America."

NOTES: Marlins 2B Dee Gordon stole a base for the fourth consecutive game, tying his career-best streak. ... Mets INF Wilmer Flores (right wrist) may not play again this week but hopes to return for the postseason assuming his team qualifies. ... Marlins rookie OF Yefri Perez had four steals as a pinch runner this season before getting his first major league hit on Tuesday. ... Mets outfield prospect and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, a lefty swinger, hit a homer on the first pitch he saw Wednesday in an instructional league game. Tebow, playing his formal game since his junior year of high school, hit the homer off a lefty pitcher. ... The Mets wrap up their regular season with three games at the Philadelphia Phillies. ... The Marlins conclude their regular season with three games at the Washington Nationals.