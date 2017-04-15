Realmuto, Rojas lift Marlins past Mets

MIAMI -- Catcher J.T. Realmuto not only won the game for the Miami Marlins, he also saved the bullpen.

Both of those things were vital for Miami as it used Realmuto's two-out, walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Friday night at Marlins Park.

One day after the Mets beat the Marlins in 16 innings, Realmuto made sure another marathon wasn't needed.

"Extra innings," Realmuto said after the first walk-off hit of his career, "were not an option tonight."

Dee Gordon and Miguel Rojas each had three hits as Miami (5-5) snapped a five-game win streak by the Mets (7-4).

Rojas also scored the winning run, racing home from first when Realmuto hit a 3-2 pitch to right-center field.

After Rojas touched home plate, the Marlins stormed the field to celebrate.

"That's what we were supposed to do last night," Rojas said of the celebration. "We bounced back pretty well."

The Mets were led by Lucas Duda, who hit his fourth homer of the season. New York has homered in 10 straight games and has hit 17 long balls in the past six contests.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision. New York's Noah Syndergaard was sharp, allowing six hits, no walks and two runs, one earned, in six innings. However, he suffered a fingernail injury in the third inning, and was bleeding by the time he left the game.

"It happened to my pointing finger and my middle finger," Syndergaard said. "In the minors, I had to deal with this problem quite a bit.

"As simple as it sounds, I need to maintain my nails. This gives me an excuse to get a mani-pedi."

While Syndergaard was struggling with his fingernails, Miami's Edinson Volquez was just tired. He allowed five hits, four walks and two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

"What we didn't tell anyone is that Volquez threw his bullpen yesterday," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "So even though he was on regular rest, he had thrown a pen, and he still wanted to pitch today. He was a warrior tonight."

Miami opened the scoring, getting an unearned run in the first inning. Gordon led off with a single. Realmuto hit a grounder to shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, who tried to get the force play at second but threw wildly. Gordon then scored on a Christian Yelich sacrifice fly.

New York got its own sacrifice fly to tie the score in the third. Volquez allowed a single and walked two batters to load the bases with one out. He fell behind 3-0 on Michael Conforto, who could have taken a pitch. Instead, Conforto lofted his sacrifice fly, tying the score but also helping Volquez escape more trouble.

The Mets took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on Duda's 420-foot homer to center. Miami came right back in the bottom of the fifth, tying the score 2-2 on a bloop hit by Gordon.

Miami nearly went up 3-2 in the seventh. With the bases loaded and one out, Yelich lined a shot to left. Conforto made the catch and threw out Rojas at the plate.

"I was excited to keep us in position to win the game," Conforto said. "The ball got to me pretty quickly. As soon as the ball came off the bat, I knew I had the arm to get it there. ... Yeah, I was fired up."

The Marlins were fired up, too, but for a different reason. They asked for a video review, arguing that the tag by catcher Rene Rivera was late. The call stood, and the Marlins reacted in stunned fashion.

"He didn't tag me," Rojas said. "He missed me."

Fortunately for Rojas and the Marlins, the next time he touched home plate, the run counted.

NOTES: Miami recalled LHP Jarlin Garcia from Double-A Jacksonville. Garcia pitched a scoreless sixth inning in his major league debut. ... Miami sent RHP Nick Wittgren to Triple-A New Orleans. Wittgren pitched three perfect innings in Thursday's 16-inning loss. Given the Marlins' tired bullpen, they needed someone who was fresh. ... New York made a similar move, sending INF T.J. Rivera to Triple-A Las Vegas, recalling LHP Sean Gilmartin from Vegas. ... Because of their recent workload, Mets relievers Addison Reed, Hansel Robles and Josh Smoker were unavailable on Friday. ... New York also rested three starters: LF Yoenis Cespedes, 2B Neil Walker and C Travis d'Arnaud. ... Miami rested one starter, RF Giancarlo Stanton, although his career numbers against Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-for-11, six strikeouts) may have convinced Marlins manager Don Mattingly to make the move. ... Mets RHP Jacob deGrom will face Marlins LHP Adam Conley in Saturday's third of this four-game series.