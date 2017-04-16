Yelich, Stanton HRs lift Marlins past Mets

MIAMI -- For center fielder Christian Yelich, being dirty never felt so good.

Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton homered consecutively in the eighth inning to help the Miami Marlins rally for a 5-4 win over the New York Mets on Saturday night at Marlins Park.

Besides hitting his second homer of the season, Yelich also made a diving attempt in right-center field in the seventh, failing to come up with what became an RBI triple by Curtis Granderson.

"It hit my glove," Yelich said. "I was a tad late getting out there. I ended up eating the whole warning track. I have dirt ... all kinds of stuff. That's the worst part about the warning track - I got it in my nose, my eyes, my mouth, everywhere.

"You might as well go on the beach, go as fast as you can and dive face-first. I got it in my sleeve, my shirt. But you've got to lay it out for the boys."

Yelich did just that, and his home run wiped out a great effort by Mets starter Jacob deGrom, who tied a career high with 13 strikeouts in seven innings. He left the game with a 4-2 lead and took a no-decision.

Both of the eighth-inning homers came off reliever Fernando Salas (0-1). Yelich connected on a two-run blast to right that tied the score 4-4. Stanton followed immediately with a solo drive to center.

"He got on top of that high heater and hit a nine-iron into the bushes," Yelich said of Stanton's homer. "He had just missed a couple. He told me he shortened up and was able to catch one."

Salas, who lasted just two-thirds of an inning while allowing three runs, was disappointed in his performance.

"I feel bad for the team," Salas said. "They played hard every inning, and I couldn't come through for them."

The power show led the Marlins (6-5) to their fourth win over the Mets (7-5) this season. The Mets have won just twice in this year's series.

Marlins starter Adam Conley, who set a career high by retiring 15 consecutive batters, got a no-decision after allowing three runs in six innings. Reliever Junichi Tazawa (1-0) got the win and A.J. Ramos picked up his second save of the season.

Miami hit consecutive homers twice in the same game for just the third time in franchise history. In addition to Stanton and Yelich, Justin Bour and Marcell Ozuna also went deep back-to-back.

New York opened the scoring. With two outs in the first, Neil Walker grounded a double down the third-base line, scoring Asdrubal Cabrera from second.

Miami went ahead 2-1 in the second when the Marlins' first two batters, Bour and Ozuna, pulled their homers.

"Bour swung over a changeup, and I hung a curve to Ozuna," deGrom said. "I didn't have a real good feel for my changeup tonight. I was battling mechanics.

"After those two home runs, I wasn't very happy. I wanted to strike everybody out."

New York regained the lead in the seventh. Walker led off with a bunt single and scored when Granderson drilled his triple. Pinch hitter Michael Conforto then gave the Mets a 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center.

Cabrera pulled a homer to the upper deck in right to give the Mets a 4-2 lead. It was the 11th straight game in which the Mets have hit at least one homer.

Cabrera, who connected off Tazawa, was in a 2-for-20 slump when he homered. It was also the third homer Tazawa has allowed in five innings this season.

The Mets held their lead until the heroics by Yelich and Stanton in the eighth.

"That's a very tough (Mets) team over there, one of the best in the National League, but so are we," Stanton said. "We can hang with anybody."

NOTES: Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, the first pitcher in franchise history to start the season with 20 strikeouts and no walks, is unlikely to miss time despite two cracked and bloody nails on his pitching hand. The second nail, on his middle finger, cracked in the sixth injury, forcing his exit from the game. ... It was illness and not rest that caused Mets LF Yoenis Cespedes to miss Friday's start. ... Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique strain) took grounders in pregame warm-ups and appears ready to start a rehab assignment on Monday, possibly rejoining the team in about a week. ... Marlins 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) is expected to rejoin the team Monday at the Seattle Mariners. ... Sunday's finale of this four-game series will feature Mets RHP Matt Harvey (2-0, 2.92 ERA) against Marlins RHP Dan Straily (1-1, 7.56). ... Each of the first three games of the series were decided by one run.