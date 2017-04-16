Riddle me this: Marlins beat Mets again

MIAMI -- Rookie infielder J.T. Riddle's first major league homer may be his last big-league at-bat for awhile.

Riddle hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Marlins to a 4-2 walk-off win over the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.

The Marlins, expected to get third baseman Martin Prado off the disabled list on Monday, will likely send Riddle down to Triple-A New Orleans.

But if Riddle indeed heads to the Big Easy, he's taking with him some great memories, from his cue-shot infield hit for his first major league base knock on Wednesday to Sunday's blast to right-center off of Addison Reed (0-1).

"I don't think I remember from home to third," said Riddle of the blur that was his post-homer excitement. "And then I turned third, and I see the team waiting on me at home -- unbelievable feeling."

Miguel Cabrera in 2003 and Robert Andino in 2008 were the other Marlins to have a walk-off hit for their first big-league homer, and now Riddle joins that list.

Riddle said he got great advice from Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon just before he got to the plate.

"He said, 'Breathe, relax, the ball is going to cut into you.' And the ball cut right into my barrel," Riddle said.

"I know I got it pretty good. I didn't think they were going to get it. But I didn't know if it was going to get out. It's a pretty big park, especially in the gap."

The ball did indeed get out as the Marlins (7-5) took three of four in the weekend series against New York (7-6). Five of the Mets' six losses this season have come against the Marlins.

Miami had nearly won the game in the at-bat previous to Riddle, which was a double by Miguel Rojas that went all the way to fence. Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes threw to shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, whose relay home cut down Marcell Ozuna.

Early on, the biggest story was a possible no-hitter. The Marlins came within four outs of what would've been the first multi-pitcher no-hitter in franchise history. But with two outs in the eighth, Neil Walker hit a 2-0 pitch from reliever Brad Ziegler for a single.

With regular Marlins closer A.J. Ramos resting after having thrown four times in the past five days, set-up reliever David Phelps entered the game in the ninth trying to protect a 2-0 lead.

Phelps gave up a single to Travis d'Arnaud, and, with two outs, Wilmer Flores singled and both runners moved up a base when right fielder Giancarlo Stanton bobbled the ball.

Pinch hitter Cabrera, who had played every inning of every Mets game this season until getting a rest to start this contest, then grounded a two-run single to right-center, tying the score 2-2.

"I was swinging in the cage to be ready for that at-bat," Cabrera said. "I knew the situation."

But that was all the offense the Mets could muster as Miami stopped New York's streak of hitting a homer in 11 straight games. The Mets entered the game with 22 homers, tops in the majors.

Mets starter Matt Harvey, who was forced to leave his previous last start due to tightness in his left hamstring, was sharp, allowing two runs, one earned, in six innings. He struck out five.

Marlins starter Dan Straily walked five batters in 5 1/3 innings but struck out five and kept the Mets off the scoreboard by not allowing a hit. It was the longest Straily has ever gone without allowing a hit.

One pitch into the game, Gordon was standing on third. He got a single on a drag bunt -- Harvey should've tried to let it roll foul but picked it up and had no play. Harvey's next throw was a pickoff try to third that went into right field for an error, and Gordon scored on a Christian Yelich groundout.

"You've got to keep Dee off the bases," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "He creates havoc."

The Mets nearly tied the score in the fifth on a long drive to left by Flores. Marlins left fielder Ozuna climbed a ledge halfway up the eight-foot fence, waited for the ball and caught it as he jumped off.

Ozuna reacted with a big smile, Flores grabbed his batting helmet as if to spike it, and Straily raised his arms all the way up to clap for his left fielder.

"I thought Ozuna was just doing me the courtesy by chasing it," Straily said. "When he caught it, I don't even know how I reacted. I was just excited."

Miami increased its lead to 2-0 in a strange sixth inning. Yelich singled and Justin Bour walked with one out. Ozuna doubled to left-center to score Yelich, but Bour was thrown out at the plate when he missed the bag. Bour was there well ahead of the tag but never got his foot down.

The ninth inning was wild with the Mets scoring twice to tie, and the Marlins coming through with two of their own against Reed.

"I left a fastball belt high over the middle of the plate," Reed said. "Those usually get hit pretty well."

NOTES: This series provided one two-run margin, two walk-off hits and three games decided by just one run. ... Mets RHP Jeurys Familia, the closer suspended 15 games by Major League Baseball following a domestic dispute with his wife, returns Thursday. On Saturday, he pitched a perfect seventh inning for Class A St. Lucie. ... The Marlins start a nine-game road trip on Monday at the Seattle Mariners. ... The Mets open a nine-game homestand on Tuesday versus the Philadelphia Phillies.