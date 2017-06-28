Suzuki's go-ahead hit lifts Marlins past Mets

MIAMI -- Christian Yelich hasn't been happy with his production.

On Tuesday night, he got happier.

Yelich went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-3 victory over the New York Mets at Marlins Park.

"I haven't been playing the way I'm capable of," said Yelich, whose .735 OPS pales in comparison to his .859 figure from last year. "It's one of those years so far, man, but it's far from over. We still have a long way to go. I just have to keep plugging."

Yelich contributed to the seventh-inning rally that won the game for the Marlins (35-40).

It all started with a leadoff walk by J.T. Realmuto against reliever Neil Ramirez (0-1). JT Riddle hit a grounder that deflected off the glove of first baseman Lucas Duda -- it was ruled a hit but could've been an error -- and that put runners on the corners. Lefty-swinging pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki singled off lefty reliever Jerry Blevins to put Miami up 4-3.

Suzuki leads the majors this year with 12 pinch hits.

"He's pretty good at it," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Suzuki's pinch-hitting ability. "The thing with 'Ich' is that he's always ready. You don't have to worry. He is totally prepared for all situations."

After Suzuki's hit, Yelich followed one out later with his two-run single. It was the sixth time this season that Yelich has had a three-hit game, and three of them have come this month.

New York (34-42) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Mets starter Robert Gsellman lasted only three innings after he suffered a left hamstring injury while running out a ground ball. Gsellman allowed three runs and escaped with a no-decision.

"When you are a pitcher and you have a hamstring injury, it's going to be a long time," Mets manager Terry Collins said when asked for a prognosis on Gsellman.

"It's the basics of the game. He's running hard -- I salute him for that. He had a chance to beat it out and create a big inning."

Miami starter Dan Straily also got a no-decision, allowing two runs in five innings.

Both teams scored in the first.

Curtis Granderson pulled a leadoff homer just inside the foul pole in right for his 11th homer of the season. It was the 45th time he led off a game with a homer, the most among all active players in the majors. He has a franchise-record 21 leadoff homers for the Mets, including two within the past week.

Miami took a 3-1 lead on a two-out, two-run single by Justin Bour on a 3-2 pitch and a run-scoring double by Martin Prado. Bour, not speedy, scored from first when Prado's line-drive stuck near the wall in the left-field corner.

New York cut its deficit to 3-2 in the fourth. Lucas Duda doubled to the right-field corner, Jose Reyes drew a walk, and Travis d'Arnaud grounded an RBI single to center.

New York nearly tied the score later in the same inning on what appeared to be an infield single by Gsellman, who pulled up injured just before he hit the first-base bag. And just as Gsellman was thrown out by second baseman Dee Gordon, Reyes was sliding into home plate, all for naught.

"I need to work on (fielding drills) apparently," said Straily, who had the ball bounce off his glove before Gordon made the play. "The ball bounced higher than I thought.

"That was a pretty cool play by Dee. He always breaks for the ball. He doesn't always trust us pitchers, and that was a case where he bailed me out big time.

"It's unfortunate Gsellman got hurt on the play. You wonder if I fielded it cleanly if any of that would have happened."

In the seventh, d'Arnaud tied the score 3-3 with his ninth homer of the season, a solo blast just over the fence in left. D'Arnaud quickly turned on inside fastball by reliever Kyle Barraclough.

Barraclough (4-1) got the win despite allowing the homer in his one inning. The Marlins used five relievers to close out the game, including A.J. Ramos, who earned his 13th save of the year.

NOTES: Marlins 1B Justin Bour leads the team with 13 multiple-RBI games. ... The Mets have hit 48 homers in June, a franchise record for most in any month. ... Mets LF Michael Conforto, who was hit by a pitch Sunday and suffered a contusion on his left wrist, wasn't in the starting lineup. ... In a cost-cutting move, Miami traded SS Adeiny Hechavarria and his $4.5 million annual salary to the Tampa Bay Rays for two lower-level prospects. Hechavarria, a two-time Gold Glove finalist, went on the disabled list because of an oblique injury and lost his job to rookie SS JT Riddle, who was in a 0-for-22 slump at the time of the trade. ... Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna has moved up to third among outfielders in the voting for the July 11 All-Star Game in Miami. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton said he will defend his title in the Home Run Derby crown July 10. Stanton is the 11th player in major league history to hit at least 20 homers in each of his first eight seasons.