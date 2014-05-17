Preview: Mets at Nationals

The Washington Nationals attempt to post their longest winning streak against one opponent since arriving in the nation’s capital on Saturday when they continue their three-game home set against the New York Mets. The Nationals maintained their mastery with a 5-2 triumph versus their National League East rival in Friday’s series opener. The victory was Washington’s ninth straight against New York, matching its winning streak against the Seattle Mariners (June 10, 2005-present).

The Nationals, who moved to Washington in 2005 after 36 seasons as the Montreal Expos, have outscored New York 52-17 over their last eight meetings while winning each game by at least two runs. New York has dropped three straight overall due in large part to an offense that scored its first two runs in three games on Friday after tallying 26 during a three-game winning streak. Excluding their 21-run outburst in two victories against the Yankees earlier in the week, the Mets have averaged 1.8 runs in their other nine games since May 4.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (2-5, 5.84 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-3, 3.97 ERA)

Despite coming away with a no-decision, Colon was roughed up for the second time in three turns in Monday’s 9-7 victory over the Yankees. The portly 40-year-old yielded seven runs (six earned) and a season high-tying 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings, marking the third outing in which he has allowed at least six earned runs and 10 hits since April 13. Colon, who is allowing opposing hitters to bat .352 against him on the road but has never pitched at Nationals Park, is 1-3 with a 7.67 ERA in five turns away from home.

Gonzalez was pummeled by Oakland on Sunday, giving up a season-high seven runs on nine hits and three walks over a campaign-low 4 1/3 innings in a 9-1 setback. The two-time All-Star, who surrendered as many homers to Derek Norris in the contest (two) as he did in his first seven turns combined, will make his first start in four outings at home, where he is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA. Gonzalez allowed one run over six frames in a win versus the Mets on April 2 and is 6-1 with a 2.45 ERA in nine all-time turns against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington is 18-1 when it scores at least four runs, but only 4-18 when it fails to do so.

2. Mets CF Juan Lagares, who ranks second on the team with a .296 batting average, is expected to return to the starting lineup after being absent in four of the past five games.

3. Nationals closer Rafael Soriano has not allowed a run in 16 of his 17 appearances, but has retired the side in order only six times.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Mets 2