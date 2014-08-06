Preview: Mets at Nationals

The Washington Nationals again try to emerge from their recent funk when they host the New York Mets on Wednesday in the second contest of their three-game series. Washington was on the losing end of a 6-1 decision on Tuesday, falling for the eighth time in 13 games, but continues to lead the National League East by three games as the Atlanta Braves are experiencing even more distress. Tuesday’s victory came in the opener of a seven-game road trip for the Mets.

New York All-Star Daniel Murphy went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the opener to continue a torrid run that has raised his average to an even .300. Murphy is 18-for-41 over his last 10 games and has recorded seven multi-hit performances during the stretch, including three three-hit efforts. Washington’s Bryce Harper struck out three times in four hitless at-bats on Tuesday and is just 3-for-24 over his last seven games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jon Niese (5-7, 3.24 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Doug Fister (10-3, 2.68)

Niese has lost three consecutive outings since returning from a shoulder ailment. He has allowed 10 earned runs and 25 hits in 19 innings during the stretch, including five runs (three earned) and nine hits in eight frames of a loss to San Francisco on Friday. Niese is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA in eight career starts against Washington, with the loss occurring on May 16 as he gave up five runs (three earned) and eight hits in four innings.

Fister lost to Philadelphia on Friday, snapping his five-game winning streak. He allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings against the Phillies – the fourth consecutive start in which he yielded two or fewer runs. Fister was victorious in his lone career outing versus New York, with that coming as a member of Detroit in 2013 as he gave up one run and eight hits in 6 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals CF Denard Span went 1-for-4 in the opener and has reached base in each of his last 31 games.

2. Mets RHP Jenrry Mejia (back) is day-to-day, according to manager Terry Collins.

3. Washington 1B Adam LaRoche, who reached base four times in the opener, has two home runs and six RBIs while going 4-for-15 against Niese.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Mets 1