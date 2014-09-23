Preview: Mets at Nationals

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Washington Nationals are hitting their stride at the perfect time. The Nationals seek their ninth win in 10 games Tuesday when they open a three-game home series with the New York Mets. Washington, which leads the Los Angeles Dodgers by three games in the race for the National League’s best record, has not allowed more than three runs in any of its last nine contests.

Tanner Roark hopes to continue that trend for the Nationals, who swept a four-game set at Miami over the weekend, allowing a total of seven runs in the series. The Mets also are coming off a sweep, having limited the Atlanta Braves to four runs in a three-game set, capped by Sunday’s 10-2 triumph. New York will give the nod to veteran Bartolo Colon in this one as the team eyes its first four-game road winning streak since April.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (14-12, 4.02 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (14-10, 2.85)

Colon limited the damage to one run over 7 2/3 innings against Miami his last time out despite yielding a season-high 12 hits in the contest. The former Cy Young Award winner did not walk anyone and struck out seven - one more than his previous three starts combined. This will be Colon’s fifth start of the season against the Nationals, who have hit five homers against him in winning three of the first four matchups.

Roark has won all four of his career starts against the Mets, including three this season, posting a lifetime 3.04 ERA against New York. He tossed seven scoreless innings in his last outing - a 3-0 win over Atlanta in which he continued to excel despite not striking out many hitters. Roark punched out four Braves in that contest and has struck out four or fewer in six of his last seven outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets C Anthony Recker could get the start Tuesday, as he is coming off a 3-for-3 performance with three RBIs on Sunday and is 4-for-6 with a homer in his career against Roark.

2. Washington leads the season series 13-3, outscoring New York by an 84-43 margin on the year.

3. Nationals RP Craig Stammen has gone 10 straight appearances without allowing a run, and he has not issued a home run since July 11.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Mets 3