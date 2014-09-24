Preview: Mets at Nationals

Gio Gonzalez won three of his last four starts, but his only loss in that stretch - and his only loss since Aug. 10 - came against the New York Mets. Gonzalez looks to exact a measure of revenge against the Mets when the Washington Nationals continue their three-game home set with New York on Wednesday. The Washington left-hander needs one victory to reach double-digits for the fifth straight season while he’s also trying to keep the Nationals ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the race for the best record in the National League.

Washington improved to 9-1 in its last 10 games by posting a 4-2 triumph over New York in Tuesday’s series opener. Adam LaRoche’s 26th homer - a three-run shot off Bartolo Colon - was the highlight for the Nationals, who lead the Dodgers by three games in the race for home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs. The Mets, who had their three-game winning streak halted Tuesday, will try to bounce back behind Dillon Gee in his final start of 2014.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Dillon Gee (7-8, 3.88 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (9-10, 3.74)

Gee has posted a 5.50 ERA in three starts against the Nationals this season, although his career numbers against Washington (8-4, 3.51 ERA) are still solid. His last time out, Gee gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings of a 4-3 loss to Miami. Bryce Harper is 6-for-16 (.375) with two homers and four RBIs against the 28-year-old righty.

Gonzalez is just 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA against the Mets this season compared to 8-7 with a 3.46 ERA against every other team in baseball. He limited Miami to two runs over seven innings his last time out and did not allow a home run for the third straight start. Perhaps most important for Gonzalez is the fact that he has walked a total of one hitter in his last three outings after issuing 14 walks in his previous six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals have gone nine straight games without allowing more than three runs.

2. Nationals CF Denard Span, who leads the team in batting average (.300) and steals (31), was injured making a diving catch Tuesday and will “most likely not” play Wednesday.

3. Washington leads the season series 13-3.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Nationals 3