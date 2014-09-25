Preview: Mets at Nationals (Game 2)

The Washington Nationals enter Thursday’s doubleheader with the visiting New York Mets having won nine of their last 10 games. The Nationals are battling the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the National League, so it became critical to make up Wednesday’s contest even though the Mets are eliminated from playoff contention. New York had won three straight before dropping a 4-2 decision in Tuesday’s series opener.

Adam LaRoche hit a three-run homer in that contest for Washington, which also has a doubleheader scheduled for Friday against the Miami Marlins. The Nationals have played one doubleheader this season, taking a pair from the Chicago Cubs on June 28 by the combined score of 10-2. The Mets hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks in a twin bill on May 25 and split the pair.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (11-10, 3.49 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (9-10, 3.74)

Wheeler has struggled to the tune of a 1-3 record with a 5.96 ERA against the Nationals this season, allowing 28 hits and 10 walks in 22 2/3 innings. Washington pounded him for six runs - including a two-run homer by Bryce Harper - in four-plus innings on Sept. 13. Wheeler bounced back to yield five hits over six scoreless innings in Friday’s outing against Atlanta.

Gonzalez is just 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA against the Mets this season compared to 8-7 with a 3.46 ERA against every other team in baseball. He limited Miami to two runs over seven innings his last time out and did not allow a home run for the third straight start. Perhaps most important for Gonzalez is the fact that he has walked a total of one hitter in his last three outings after issuing 14 walks in his previous six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez needs one more victory to reach double digits for the fifth straight season.

2. Nationals CF Denard Span, who leads the team in batting average (.300) and steals (31), was injured making a diving catch Tuesday and is considered day-to-day.

3. Washington has won 14 of the first 17 meetings in the season series, which concludes Thursday.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Nationals 3