Preview: Mets at Nationals

The New York Mets turn to ace Matt Harvey on Monday night as they continue their brutal post-All-Star break schedule with a three-game series at the National League East-leading Washington Nationals. The Mets, in the midst of playing three straight division leaders, are two games back of Washington after avoiding a three-game sweep by squeezing out a 3-1 victory in 18 innings at St. Louis on Sunday.

Harvey owns a pair of wins over the Nationals this season, working 13 scoreless innings to improve to 3-1 with a microscopic 0.68 ERA in six career starts against Washington. New York could use a similar-type outing from Harvey after it was forced to use six relievers for a total of 10 1/3 innings in Sunday’s victory. The Nationals lost two of three over the weekend to the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, going down meekly in the last two games against aces Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke. Washington is 4-3 against the Mets this season, winning the last two games by identical 1-0 scores on May 2-3.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, SNY (New York), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (8-6, 3.07 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (6-4, 3.99)

Harvey ended a three-start drought in his final outing before the break, striking out nine and limiting Arizona to two runs and five hits over seven strong innings. One concern of late for Harvey is a lack of control - he walked nine batters over his past two turns after allowing a total of 17 in his first 15 starts. Harvey has dominated Nationals slugger Bryce Harper, holding him hitless with six strikeouts in 12 at-bats.

Gonzalez closed the first half on a high note, going 2-0 while permitting two runs - both solo homers - and 15 hits in 20 innings over his last three outings. The 29-year-old had one of his best outings against the Mets on May 2, striking out a season-high nine over seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory. He is 8-4 with a 2.87 ERA against New York and has held Curtis Granderson, Lucas Duda and Wilmer Flores to a combined 6-for-51.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets tied a franchise record by stranding 25 runners Sunday and are 3-for-62 with runners in scoring position over the past eight games.

2. Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar is 12-for-28 over his last seven games.

3. Mets LF Michael Cuddyer, 9-for-21 over his last six games, had to leave Sunday’s game due to an ailing knee and could be shut down by the team.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Mets 2