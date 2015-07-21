Preview: Mets at Nationals

The Washington Nationals finally snapped out of their offensive doldrums and hope for a carry-over effect when they host the New York Mets on Tuesday in the second of a three-game series. Washington opened a three-game lead over New York atop the National League East with a 7-2 victory over the Mets and ace Matt Harvey in the series opener.

Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond is laboring through an awful season at the plate, but he broke an 0-for-16 slump with a pair of hits and a two-run homer Monday - his first blast since June 28. New York’s offense continues to be stuck in the mud, managing only nine runs in 45 innings in the four games since the All-Star break. Harvey plated the only two runs Monday for the Mets, who are 4-for-72 with runners in scoring position over their last nine games. Reigning National League Rookie of the Year Jacob deGrom takes the mound for New York on Tuesday against Joe Ross, who will be recalled from the minors to make his fourth career start.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (9-6, 2.14 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (2-1, 2.66)

DeGrom closed the first half of the season with an overpowering performance, striking out 10 and limiting San Francisco to two hits over eight scoreless innings. It was the ninth quality start in 10 outings for the 27-year-old deGrom, who struck out the side on 10 pitches in the All-Star Game. DeGrom lost both his starts to the Nationals in April, permitting a combined five earned runs and 11 hits over 11 1/3 innings.

Ross lost his major-league debut after giving up three runs over five innings against the Chicago Cubs on June 6, but he rebounded with a pair of strong outings in back-to-back victories. The former first-round draft pick limited Milwaukee to two runs over eight innings to earn his first victory on June 13. He turned in an overpowering performance six days later with 11 strikeouts and one run allowed in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals LF Clint Robinson has collected two hits in four of his last seven games.

2. Mets 2B-3B Daniel Murphy is 6-for-39 over his last nine games.

3. Washington promoted RHP Abel De Los Santos from Double-A Harrisburg and optioned RHP Blake Treinen to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Mets 2