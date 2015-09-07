Preview: Mets at Nationals

The National League East race has heated up in a big way over the past week and it will now take center stage when the first-place New York Mets visit the suddenly streaking Washington Nationals for the first of three games on Monday. Washington, which trailed New York by 6 1/2 games as recently as Wednesday, has won five in a row to get within four of the Mets.

The Nationals’ once-dormant offense erupted with 36 runs in a four-game sweep of hapless Atlanta over the weekend. While drama builds over the potential innings limit of Mets right-hander Matt Harvey - who is scheduled to pitch Tuesday in Washington - New York dropped two of three to Miami and both losses were of the walk-off variety. Sunday’s 4-3 setback on a sacrifice fly in the ninth left the Mets 22-23 in one-run games, which has been the margin of victory in half of their 10 meetings with the Nationals. This is the last series between the teams in Washington but they close out the regular season with three potentially huge games in New York on Oct. 2-4.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (8-10, 4.17 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (11-11, 2.89)

Niese has hit a rough patch with three straight rocky outings, giving up 18 runs in 16 1/3 innings. He was reached for six runs in five frames of a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday, giving up a home run for the fifth straight start. The 28-year-old limited the Nationals to a run in seven innings earlier this season and owns a 3.19 ERA in 11 career encounters.

Scherzer posted an uncharacteristic 6.43 ERA in five starts last month but took a slight step forward in his first September outing Wednesday at St. Louis, scattering a season-high 11 hits while allowing two runs in six innings. He fanned 10 and did not walk a batter and has 18 punchouts with no free passes over his last two starts. The former first-round selection boasts 18 strikeouts while allowing just one earned run in 14 2/3 innings against the Mets this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes on Sunday hit his 12th home run since Aug. 1 and he has 29 RBIs in 33 games with the Mets.

2. Nationals RF Bryce Harper has three straight multi-hit games (7-for-11), with a home run in each affair.

3. Mets RF Michael Cuddyer (right wrist tendinitis) was given a cortisone shot and is questionable to play Monday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Mets 3