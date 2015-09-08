Preview: Mets at Nationals

Matt Harvey caused a stir when he put pen to paper to announce in The Players’ Tribune that he intends to pitch in the postseason, despite having doctors recommend that he be shut down after 180 innings. The 26-year-old resides just 13 2/3 shy of that total in his first season since Tommy John surgery as the New York Mets play the second contest of their three-game series versus the host Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

“Let me get into detail after we’ve sort of worked it out among the parties,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said. “I don’t want to get ahead of the situation and create another disconnect.” New York slugged its way to an 8-5 series-opening victory to move five games ahead of second-place Washington in the National League East. Ryan Zimmermann had a pair of singles on Monday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, but is just 4-for-17 (.235) in his career versus Harvey. The right-hander has flustered Bryce Harper by retiring the Nationals star in all 17 career at-bats, including seven via strikeout.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (12-7, 2.60 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (12-8, 3.38)

Harvey improved to 4-0 in his last seven starts on Wednesday after allowing four runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 9-4 triumph over Philadelphia. The seventh overall pick of the 2010 draft, Harvey’s run total versus the Phillies matched his complete tally of his previous six games (41 2/3 frames). Harvey has handcuffed the Nationals (3-2, 0.99 ERA and 0.88 WHIP) in his career, permitting three earned runs and 18 hits in 27 2/3 innings to post a 2-1 mark in four meetings this season.

Zimmermann recorded his fourth straight victory in as many outings after allowing one run on two hits in six innings of a 15-1 rout of Atlanta on Thursday. The 29-year-old has benefited from a power surge by his own team, which has amassed 44 runs in his last four starts. Zimmermann dominated the Mets in his season-opening debut, yielded three runs in seven innings in the next meeting before getting taken deep three times and surrendering five runs total in a 5-2 setback on Aug. 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes has homered in back-to-back contests and five times during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Washington C Wilson Ramos belted a grand slam to improve to 1-for-13 in his last four contests on the heels of an 11-game hitting streak.

3. New York has won eight of its 14 meetings with Washington this season - including four of seven at Nationals Park.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 2