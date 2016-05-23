Preview: Mets at Nationals

The New York Mets put themselves back in position to challenge for first place in the National League East with a strong weekend and will try to keep the momentum going in the right direction when they visit the first-place Washington Nationals in the opener of a three-game series on Monday. The Mets enter the key series 1 1/2 games behind the Nationals after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York finished up a 4-2 homestand with Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Brewers but began that stretch with losses in two of three at home to Washington last week. The Mets managed a total of four runs in the three games against the Nationals and did just enough offensively against Milwaukee to pull out a pair of one-run victories before Sunday’s two-run triumph. Washington followed up its series win over New York by taking two of three at Miami as the pitching continued to be strong. The Nationals staff did not allow more than three runs in any of the six games on its road trip and only yielded more than two once – a 3-2 setback at the Marlins on Saturday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (3-3, 3.75 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-1, 1.86)

Colon is making his second straight start against Washington and is hoping to regain his control after issuing five walks in the last turn. The hefty veteran issued a total of four walks in his first eight appearances this season and suffered the loss against the Nationals while being charged with three runs in 4 2/3 innings. Colon is 3-6 with a 3.38 ERA in 10 career games – nine starts – against Washington and has held Bryce Harper to 3-for-13 with one home run.

Gonzalez went up against Colon last week and breezed through 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five to earn the win. The Florida native surrendered two or fewer earned runs in seven of his eight outings and struck out 12 in 11 1/3 innings over his last two turns. Gonzalez is 10-4 with a 2.59 ERA in 18 career starts against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Harper went 1-for-9 with no extra-base hits against the Mets last week.

2. New York LF Yoenis Cespedes has scored five runs and homered twice in the last five games.

3. Washington 3B Anthony Rendon recorded multiple hits in four of the last five games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 3