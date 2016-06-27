Preview: Mets at Nationals

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will look to ignite their sputtering offenses at the other’s expense on Monday when the National League East rivals open a three-game series in the nation’s capital. New York mustered its only offense in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 5-2 setback to the Atlanta Braves, falling to 4-5 with only 24 runs scored in that nine-game stretch.

Wilmer Flores had a run-scoring single on Sunday and is 4-for-10 with two RBIs in his last three games after a 3-for-29 stretch in his previous 11. The Mets have split their first six encounters with first-place Washington, which scored just 20 runs during a season-high seven-game losing skid before collecting only four hits in a 3-2 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday. The Nationals hope their offense gets untracked by beginning a stretch of 19 of their next 23 contests in their own ballpark - starting with the opener of a 10-game homestand on Monday. Daniel Murphy went 0-for-4 in the finale versus the Brewers, but is a blistering 10-for-23 with two homers and six RBIs in six games versus his former team this season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNY (New York), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (8-2, 2.08 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (6-4, 3.11)

Syndergaard won his second straight start and improved to 6-0 in his last nine appearances on Wednesday after allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings versus Kansas City. The 23-year-old fireballer exited that contest after experiencing renewed discomfort in his right elbow, but an MRI returned clean, so manager Terry Collins and company feel Syndergaard is ready to face the Nationals for the second time this season. The Texas native improved to 2-0 versus Washington in his career after scattering five hits and striking out 10 in seven strong innings in a 2-0 win on May 17.

Ross looks to continue his strong stretch on Monday as Washington is shuffling its rotation with ace Stephen Strasburg (upper back strain) on the disabled list. The 23-year-old owns a 3-0 mark in his last six starts but settled for a no-decision versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday despite allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings. The home-run ball has plagued Ross, as he has been taken deep in four straight and eight of his last nine outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington OF Bryce Harper is 1-for-17 versus New York this season.

2. Mets 1B James Loney has hit safely in each of his last six games and in 20 of 23 contests in June.

3. New York RHP Zack Wheeler will participate in a long toss on Monday as he continues his recovery from right elbow discomfort.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Nationals 1