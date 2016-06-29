Preview: Mets at Nationals

The New York Mets have seen a rash of injuries and a sputtering offense create quite the obstacle in their bid to gain ground in the National League East. The visiting Mets will look to halt their downward slide on Wednesday as they look to salvage the finale of their three-game series versus the first-place Washington Nationals.

Washington's Wilson Ramos hasn't been shy about ratcheting up the offense, ripping a two-run double in Tuesday's 5-0 triumph to increase his RBI total to seven during his 11-game hitting streak. Bryce Harper added a two-run homer to improve to 4-for-7 with three RBIs in the last two contests after going 1-for-17 in the previous six encounters with New York. While the Nationals have answered a season-high seven-game skid with wins in three straight to move five games ahead of the Mets, the latter mustered just five hits en route to being shut out for the eighth time in 2016. New York will turn to Logan Verrett to make a spot start in the series finale before opening a four-game series against the majors-best Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2, SNY (New York), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Logan Verrett (3-4, 4.14 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (8-5, 3.52)

Verrett receives the nod with Steven Matz pushed back a day as he deals with bone spurs in his elbow. The 26-year-old, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas last week, has scattered two hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief versus Washington this season. Verrett will be making just his fifth start and 21st appearance this season with the Mets.

Scherzer has been plagued by the home-run ball of late, with former Met Kirk Nieuwenhuis belting a two-run shot and Keon Broxton also going deep in a 5-3 setback to Milwaukee on Friday. The 31-year-old has surrendered 20 homers this season - including a pair of solo blasts in 6 1/3 innings of a 2-0 loss to New York on May 17. Scherzer has also been striking out batters at an impressive rate, recording double digits in three straight outings and four of his last five.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York is batting just .212 and averaging 2.5 runs per game over its last 11 contests.

2. Washington 3B Anthony Rendon is 7-for-15 with four RBIs and as many runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

3. Mets RF Brandon Nimmo is 3-for-8 with a run scored in this series.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Mets 1