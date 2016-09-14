Preview: Mets at Nationals

The New York Mets hold a slim lead for the second wild card but the schedule tilts heavily in their favor entering the finale of a three-game set at the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon. New York has won eight of its last 10 and, after leaving Washington, will play its final 16 games against teams currently sporting sub-.500 records.

Rookie second baseman T.J. Rivera rewarded Mets manager Terry Collins for his first start in three weeks, belting a tiebreaking home run -- the first of his career -- in the top of the 10th inning of Tuesday's 4-3 victory. Rivera's blast capped a three-hit night and came after closer Jeurys Familia blew his fourth save in 52 chances to keep New York one-half game ahead of St. Louis. Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy sent a permanent reminder to his former club for letting him walk in free agency, hitting in all 18 games versus the Mets this season -- a franchise record against New York. Anthony Rendon has 11 RBIs in eight games after delivering a run-scoring single in the ninth inning Tuesday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Robert Gsellman (2-1, 3.92 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (14-8, 2.85)

Gsellman is coming off the shortest of his three major-league starts, but escaped with a no-decision against Atlanta after giving up four runs and seven hits over five innings. He earned his first career win in his previous start against the Nationals, going six innings and giving up one run on six hits. Washington shortstop Danny Espinosa struck out in all three of his plate appearances against the 23-year-old Gsellman.

Roark, who is one win shy of matching his career high established in 2014, churned out another another strong start by limiting Philadelphia to one run on six hits over six innings in a no-decision last time out. Roark has permitted three runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts, including a loss to New York on Sept. 3 in which he allowed two runs in five innings. He is 5-2 overall with a 2.76 ERA against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rivera is the first Met to swat his first career homer in extra innings since Lastings Milledge in June 2006.

2. Murphy is batting .411 (30-for-73) in the 18 games versus New York.

3. Familia needs one save to tie Jose Valverde and Francisco Cordero (49) for the most by a Dominican-born reliever.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 2