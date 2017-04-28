Preview: Mets at Nationals

The Washington Nationals are kicking off a six-game homestand on Friday against visiting New York but have to be a little disappointed to leave the road after going 9-1 on the trip, including a three-game sweep at the Mets last weekend. The Nationals pounded out 42 runs in the final three games at Coors Field in Colorado this week, including a 16-5 drubbing in Thursday's series finale.

Bryce Harper continued his prolific first month with a three-run homer on Thursday but it was shortstop Trea Turner who enjoyed the most success in the three wins over the Rockies. The 23-year-old went 10-for-17 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, nine runs scored, three doubles and a triple in the three wins to lift his batting average from .219 to .347 and is enjoying a six-game hitting streak that began last weekend at New York. While the Nationals (16-6) lead the majors in wins and runs scored (139), the Mets (8-13) sit last in the NL East and are averaging three runs during a six-game slide. New York will try to string some hits together on Friday against Washington ace Max Scherzer, who opposes fellow righty Jacob deGrom.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNY (New York), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (0-1, 2.55 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (3-1, 1.95)

DeGrom struck out 10 but issued six walks and eight hits in a season-low 5 2/3 innings and could not get any support from his offense in a 3-1 loss to Washington on Saturday. The Stetson product struck out 13 and walked one over seven frames in his previous start, April 15 at Miami, but could not find his way into the win column. DeGrom is 2-3 with a 3.33 ERA in eight career starts against the Nationals while notching 55 strikeouts in 46 total innings.

Scherzer allowed a season-high three earned runs at New York on Sunday but struck out nine in eight innings and got plenty of support from his offense in a 6-3 win. The reigning Cy Young Award winner yielded a total of three earned runs in his first three starts and owns 33 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings. Scherzer had little trouble with the Mets in 2016, posting a 2-1 record with a 0.87 ERA in three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets LF Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) left Thursday's game and could be placed on the 10-day DL.

2. Washington 2B Daniel Murphy is 8-for-16 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in the last three games.

3. New York RHP Noah Syndergaard (tired arm) was scratched from his scheduled start on Thursday and will be evaluated again on Friday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 1