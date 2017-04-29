Preview: Mets at Nationals

The Washington Nationals just enjoyed a 9-1 road trip that included a three-game sweep of the New York Mets, but the start of the homestand is proving to be more difficult. The Nationals will try to even the series when they host the Mets in the second of a three-game set on Saturday.

New York totaled seven runs in three losses to Washington last weekend but got a huge boost from catcher Travis d'Arnaud in a 7-5 win at the Nationals on Friday. D'Arnaud, who was 0-for-16 in his last eight appearances entering the series, belted a two-run homer off Washington ace Max Scherzer in the second inning and added a three-run blast in the fourth. Washington scored 42 runs in three wins at Coors Field before heading home and ended up with 13 hits on Friday but left seven runners on base and wasted a pair of home runs from Ryan Zimmerman, who boosted his season total to 10 blasts. Zimmerman will try to continue his surge against New York righty Zack Wheeler while d'Arnaud and the Mets will take their chances against Stephen Strasburg.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WPIX (New York), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (1-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (2-0, 2.89)

Wheeler is easing his way back into the rigors of a major-league season after sitting out the last two campaigns following Tommy John surgery and posted an encouraging start last time out. The 26-year-old allowed four runs - all on a first-inning grand slam by Daniel Murphy - and four hits but went a season-high seven innings and struck out six on Sunday against Washington. Bryce Harper is 4-for-16 with a home run and seven strikeouts against Wheeler in his career.

Strasburg worked seven innings and allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his four starts and is back with the team following a paternity leave. The former No. 1 overall pick struck out a season-high 10 and surrendered two runs and six hits at Atlanta in his last start on April 20. Strasburg is 7-3 with a 2.53 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 74 2/3 total innings over 12 career starts against New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals LHP Sammy Solis was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his arm after an MRI on Friday.

2. Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (biceps) is scheduled to start Sunday after having his scheduled outing on Thursday pushed back.

3. Washington OF Adam Eaton had to be helped off the field after injuring his ankle on Friday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Mets 2