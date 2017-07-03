The New York Mets have a chance to climb back into the race for the National League East crown if they can continue their improved play and finish with a successful six-game road trip before the All-Star break. The Mets have won seven of nine as they open their trek with the first of three contests against the NL East-leading Washington Nationals on Monday.

New York has inched within 9 ½ games of the Nationals but was held to two hits in a 7-1 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday as its four-game winning streak came to an end without Curtis Granderson, who is day-to-day after sitting out with a stiff hip. Steven Matz looks to continue his solid work on the mound in the series opener as he faces Stephen Strasburg, who has split a pair of decisions against the Mets this year. Strasburg was one of five Nationals named to the NL All-Star team on Sunday - joining pitcher Max Scherzer, outfielder Bryce Harper, second baseman Daniel Murphy and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman - but the club is just 6-8 in its last 14 contests. However, Harper homered twice while knocking in four runs in Sunday’s 7-2 victory at St. Louis, and Washington is 7-3 against New York this season.

TV: 6:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (2-1, 2.67 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (9-2, 3.51)

Matz is coming off the best of his four starts this season as he limited Miami to six hits over seven scoreless frames while recording four strikeouts on Wednesday. The 26-year-old, who dealt with elbow issues to begin the year, posted his only non-quality start against Washington on June 16, when he gave up four runs and eight hits - three homers - in seven innings. Murphy is 3-for-9 with a homer versus Matz, who went 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in two starts against the Nationals in 2016.

Strasburg battled through back spasms in his last outing but struck out 13 and permitted three runs - two earned - over seven innings to defeat the Chicago Cubs. The 28-year-old San Diego State product has registered double-figure strikeouts in four of his last eight starts and has recorded 122 overall while issuing 28 walks in 102 2/3 frames. Yoenis Cespedes (7-for-12) and Jay Bruce (8-for-19, one homer) cause trouble for Strasburg, who is 8-4 with a 2.69 ERA in 14 career games against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Michael Conforto (.285 batting average, 14 homers, 41 RBIs) was named to the NL All-Star team as the team’s lone representative.

2. Murphy has reached base in 16 consecutive games overall and is batting .391 with eight homers and 29 RBIs in 29 career contests against the Mets.

3. Cespedes is 4-for-29 without an extra-base hit over his last seven games, but the Cuban is 5-for-12 with a home run against the Nationals this season.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Nationals 3