Mets 5, Nationals 2: Juan Lagares homered and drove in three as visiting New York snapped a nine-game losing streak against Washington.

Eric Campbell added two RBIs in support of Bartolo Colon (3-5), who allowed two runs and five hits in a season-high eight innings. Jenrry Mejia came on in the ninth and worked around a leadoff hit for his first career save as the Mets ended a three-game slide.

Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer for the Nationals, whose nine-game winning streak against New York matched its longest against any team since moving to Washington. Gio Gonzalez (3-4) suffered most of the damage and was charged with five runs on seven hits in three innings.

The Mets got to Gonzalez for three runs in the first inning when Daniel Murphy and David Wright reached with singles and Chris Young walked in front of Cambell’s two-run single to center. Lagares, who had not played in four of the past five games due to an offensive slump, followed with an RBI single to right to cap the rally.

Campbell singled again in the third and Lagares followed by driving a 3-2 fastball over the wall in left-center for a 5-0 cushion. Craig Stammen settling things down with four scoreless innings of relief but the Nationals could not manage anything more than Desmond’s blast in the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lagares robbed Jayson Werth of a home run in the sixth inning with a leaping grab over the wall just to the left of the 402-foot sign. … Gonzalez has been tagged for 12 runs and 16 hits in 7 1/3 innings over his last two turns. … New York had totaled two runs during its three-game slide and has won its last five when scoring at least five runs.