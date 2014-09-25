FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mets at Nationals, ppd.
September 25, 2014 / 1:02 AM / 3 years ago

Mets at Nationals, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS “night cap” to “nightcap” second sentence, third graph.)

Mets at Nationals, ppd: Due to a steady rain in the nation’s capital, Wednesday’s game between New York and host Washington was postponed.

The contest will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday, as the game is still meaningful. The Mets are eliminated from playoff contention, but the Nationals remain in a battle for home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs.

The first game of Thursday’s twin bill features New York right-hander Dillon Gee (7-8, 3.88 ERA) against Washington rookie right-hander Blake Treinen (2-3, 1.94). The nightcap will pit Nationals lefty Gio Gonzalez (9-10, 3.74) against Mets righty Zack Wheeler (11-10, 3.49).

Washington enters Thursday’s action having won nine of its last 10 games. New York had won three straight before losing Tuesday’s series opener, 4-2.

