Mets 7, Nationals 4 (1st): Curtis Granderson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Matt den Dekker knocked in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as visiting New York took the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Wilmer Flores recorded three hits and also had an RBI in the eighth while Ruben Tejada went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the ninth for the Mets, who improved to 13-8 in September. Carlos Torres (8-5) struck out one in a scoreless seventh for the victory and Jenrry Mejia put two runners in the ninth on before notching his 28th save.

Michael Taylor registered two RBIs while Danny Espinosa and Jose Lobaton each collected a pair of hits for the Nationals, who saw their five-game win streak come to an end. Tyler Clippard (7-4) allowed two runs on a pair of hits while retiring only two batters in the eighth to lose for the first time since Aug. 26.

Pinch hitter Nate Schierholtz singled home one and Taylor added a two-run base hit to tie the game at 4-4 in Washingtons half of the fifth. Pinch runner Eric Young Jr. stole second with two out in the eighth and scored on single to left by den Dekker (two hits), who later sprinted home on Flores infield single for a 6-4 lead.

Granderson singled home a run with two outs in the first before Ryan Zimmerman led off the fourth with a base hit and later scored on Ian Desmonds sacrifice fly. Daniel Murphy snapped the tie with an RBI double in the fifth and Granderson made it 4-1 with a two-out, two-run single to right field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Granderson has knocked in 16 runs in his last 18 contests after going nine games without one. ¦ Washingtons RHP Blake Treinen gave up four runs on eight hits over the first 4 1/3 innings. ¦ New York RHP Dillon Gee permitted four runs on nine hits over five innings and has completed at least five frames in 46 consecutive starts, the longest active streak in the majors.