Nationals survive ninth-inning scare to beat Mets

WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings on Friday against the New York Mets. But the Nationals had to survive a ninth-inning scare as closer Rafael Soriano walked two batters and then retired Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy on a flyball that right fielder Jayson Werth caught up against the fence for the final out in a 5-2 Nationals victory.

“I thought it was a home run when he hit it,” said Terry Collins, the Mets’ manager. “I thought he hit it better than that.”

“He hit that ball well. That was a good catch for Jayson,” said Washington catcher Wilson Ramos.

Ramos survived another close call earlier in the last of the ninth when a fan ran onto the field from near the first-base dugout and circled the bases before being tackled behind home plate by a security official.

“He never touched me,” Ramos said of the fan, who was escorted off the field near the Mets’ third-base dugout.

Nationals’ reliever Craig Stammen, who was in the bullpen behind the right-field fence, believed the ball hit by Murphy would have been a homer if Werth had not jumped up to make the catch.

“His glove was over the fence,” Stammen said of Werth.

“Off the bat it had a chance,” said Washington starting pitcher Tanner Roark.

Said Werth: “It was one of those games. We got the W. That is the most important thing.”

Roark (3-1) picked up the win for Washington, allowing four hits and two runs in five innings after he entered the game with a 0.26 ERA in 35 career innings at Nationals Park.

“I felt like I wasn’t nibbling,” said Roark. “It’s always good to get the first game of a homestand.”

Ross Detwiler, Drew Storen, Tyler Clippard and closer Soriano each pitched a scoreless inning for the Nationals, who have won the last eight games against the Mets.

Soriano pitched the ninth for the save against New York, which entered the game 14th of 15 teams in the National League with a team batting average of .229. The Mets (19-22) have scored just two runs in their last three games.

The loser was Jonathon Niese (2-3), who went four innings in his shortest outing of the season.

“He really did limit the damage in that (first) inning,” Collins said of Niese. “When things don’t go well he will put an end to it.”

The Nationals improved to 22-19 as they passed the quarter mark of the season.

“I think we are in a good position. We haven’t started swimming yet. We are bobbing around,” Washington manager Matt Williams said.

Center fielder Denard Span, Werth, left fielder Scott Hairston and first baseman Tyler Moore each had two hits for Washington, and Moore had two RBIs.

Washington got an RBI double from Hairston and run-scoring single by Moore to take a 5-0 lead in the third against Niese.

The Nationals opened a 3-0 lead in the first as the Mets’ defense failed Niese, who had not allowed more than three runs in his previous 11 starts.

Span led off with a single and third baseman Anthony Rendon reached on an error by Mets third baseman David Wright. Werth followed with an RBI single and Ramos added a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Moore drove in the third run on a fielder’s choice when Murphy bobbled a possible double-play grounder.

Niese allowed eight hits and five runs (three earned) in four innings before Carlos Torres came on to pitch the fifth for New York.

The Mets, who were shut out in the previous two games against the New York Yankees, scored their first run in 23 innings on a groundout by shortstop Ruben Tejada in the fifth. Left fielder Eric Young had an RBI double to left to make it 5-2.

Wright was 1-for-4 and has just one hit in his last 14 at-bats.

“He is really trying to do too much,” Collins said.

Collins has talked to Wright about a day off but it may not come Saturday, when lefty Gio Gonzalez pitches for Washington.

NOTES: Washington selected the contract of 1B Greg Dobbs and optioned C Sandy Leon to Triple-A Syracuse. Dobbs, a veteran pinch-hitter, was signed Monday after starting the year with the Marlins. “He was fairly aggressive and adamant,” Dobbs said of Washington general manager Mike Rizzo. Also, OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Syracuse and placed on the 60-day DL by the Nationals. ... The scheduled starters on Saturday are Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez (3-3, 3.97 ERA) against Mets RHP Bartolo Colon (2-5, 5.84). ... Mets OF Juan Lagares entered Friday with five hits in his last 27 at-bats. He was not in the starting lineup again. “I do my work and my routine and be ready,” he said.