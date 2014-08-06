Wheeler, Mets grind out win in Washington

WASHINGTON -- New York Mets starter Zack Wheeler didn’t have his best stuff as he struggled early against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

It was the way he responded that impressed his manager.

Daniel Murphy had three hits and two RBIs, and Wheeler pitched into the seventh inning as the Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 6-1 Tuesday night.

Wheeler overcame four early walks and turned in his seventh strong outing in a row.

“He’s really starting to figure out what it takes here,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “His command wasn’t there in the beginning of the game, but he just continued to battle and stay with it. This kid has really, really gotten better, and as he continues to improve, sky’s the limit I’ll tell you.”

Wheeler (7-8) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing a run on seven hits. He struck out five and walked four while throwing 109 pitches.

“Obviously today I didn’t have my best stuff and it wasn’t very fun, but you’ve got to find a way through it,” the 24-year-old right hander said.

It was Wheeler’s seventh straight start of six or more innings and two or fewer runs. During that stretch he is 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

Murphy, the Mets’ second baseman, tripled and scored in the first inning, and added a two-run single in the seventh.

Wheeler helped his own cause with an RBI single as the Mets (54-59) defeated the Nationals for just the second time in their last 12 meetings.

Wheeler got strong support from his defense Tuesday night.

The Mets turned two double plays, left fielder Eric Campbell threw a runner out at home with the Mets leading 2-1 in the sixth, and center fielder Juan Lagares made a spectacular diving catch in short center to save a run in the seventh.

First baseman Adam LaRoche had a double, single and two walks for the NL-East leading Nationals (60-51), who have lost two straight and have thus far failed to take advantage of second-place Atlanta’s recent struggles.

“I think with the way the seasons gone, given everything that’s happened, all the injuries, guys being banged up, I think we’re in a pretty good spot,” Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth said. “We’re finally healthy and I think we’re playing pretty good baseball. I think the distance (from Atlanta) will come in time. I feel like we’re going to go on a run here at some point.”

Gio Gonzalez (6-8) was charged with four runs, all earned, on six hits in six-plus innings. He was seeking his first win since July 5.

Leading 2-1, New York added three runs in the seventh.

The first two Mets reached on a walk and a single, ending Gonzalez’s night. Wheeler bunted both runners over, and Lagares was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Murphy then hit a potential inning-ending double-play grounder, but second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera missed on a backhand stab and Murphy had a hit that drove in two runs.

First baseman Lucas Duda later singled Lagares home to make it 5-1.

The Mets got to Gonzalez in the first when Murphy tripled and scored on a single by third baseman David Wright.

New York added a run in the second when catcher Travis d‘Arnaud led off with a double. He later scored on Wheeler’s two-out bloop single.

Wheeler’s wildness enabled Washington to pull within 2-1 in the second.

He walked three of the first four hitters in the inning, loading the bases with one out. With catcher Jose Lobaton at the plate, Wheeler’s wild pitch allowed LaRoche to score.

The Mets caught a break when Lobaton’s hard grounder hit baserunner Cabrera between second and third. Cabrerea was out, Lobaton had a single, and shortstop Ian Desmond, who would have scored on the play, was sent back to third on the dead ball.

“I didn’t see the ball coming straight to me,” Cabrera said. “I thought he hit it to my left side.”

NOTES: Washington claimed LHP Matt Thornton off waivers from the New York Yankees. The reliever was 0-3 with a 2.55 ERA in 46 appearances with New York. ... Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said 3B Ryan Zimmerman, who has a grade-three right hamstring strain, is expected to be out about six weeks. According to manager Matt Williams, Zimmerman, injured July 22, began strengthening exercises. ... The Nationals placed C Wilson Ramos on the paternity list and recalled C Sandy Leon from Triple-A Syracuse. Ramos and his wife celebrated the birth of their first child Tuesday. ... Mets OF Curtis Granderson was out of the lineup and OF Eric Campbell was in left, with OF Chris Young in right.