Espinosa, LaRoche homer in Nationals win over Mets

WASHINGTON -- Danny Espinosa was a starter at second base early in his career with the Washington Nationals.

Last year, he was dislodged at second by rookie Anthony Rendon and then last week the Nationals traded for Asdrubal Cabrera, who is now the regular second baseman.

But Espinosa got a start at second Wednesday and hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning as Washington beat the New York Mets 7-1.

Nationals starting pitcher Doug Fister took a shutout into the eighth and improved to 11-3 this year.

“I just feel comfortable right now,” said Espinosa, a switch-hitter who hit his third homer from the right side against Mets’ starter Jonathon Niese. “I prepare as if I am going to play. I know my role. I go about my routine” before the game.

First-place Washington (61-51) won for just the fourth time in 10 games. The fourth-place Mets (54-60) are 2-11 in their past 13 games against the Nationals.

Fister was at his effective and fast-paced best. He gave up one unearned run and six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks while throwing 101 pitches in 7 1/3 innings. Adam LaRoche, the Washington first baseman who hit a three-run homer in the first, made it 7-1 in the eighth with a solo blast.

“It is certainly nice to get that,” Fister said of the early 3-0 lead. “Our guys played good defense. I think they played great defense.”

What is it like to play back of Fister? “It’s fun. The game moves fast. I enjoy it,” Espinosa said.

Said Mets’ manager Terry Collins on Fister: “He works real quick. He throws a lot of strikes. He doesn’t walk anybody. Doug is a good pitcher, there is no doubt about that. He knows what he is doing out there.”

Fister was replaced with two on and one out in the eighth by Matt Thornton, who was acquired off waivers from the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Thornton gave up an RBI single by second baseman Daniel Murphy (two hits) as the Mets pulled within 6-1. However, the lefty got out of the jam when third baseman David Wright grounded out to end the frame.

Ross Detwiler pitched a scoreless ninth for the Nationals.

Espinosa, a switch hitter, entered the game with a .309 average against lefties this season. It was his first homer since May 12 at Arizona and his seventh of the year. He is hitting .185 as a left-handed batter, so should he try just hitting from the right side?

“I have never done it,” said Espinosa, who figures he will stick with hitting from both sides.

Niese (5-8) gave up three runs in the first and then three in the sixth. He allowed eight hits and six runs in six innings. “We have to keep giving him work. We will get him back there in two days (in the bullpen) and work on some things,” Collins said.

The Mets’ manager was asked if Niese has any physical problems.

“If it was he would say something. He is not going to pitch if there are any physical issues,” Collins said.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon and Mets first baseman Lucas Duda each had two hits.

In the first inning, Nationals right fielder Jayson Werth drove in a run with a bloop single to right to start the scoring. The next batter, LaRoche, crushed a two-run homer to right to make it 3-0. It was the 14th homer of the year for LaRoche but just his second off a lefty in 95 at-bats.

Niese entered the game with a 3.24 ERA, but he had not won since June 28. He spent 15 days on the disabled list in July due to a left shoulder strain.

Washington center fielder Denard Span singled in the third off Niese as he reached base for the 32nd game in a row, the longest active streak in the majors and the second-longest in Nationals history.

NOTES: The scheduled starters for the series finale Thursday are Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (7-5, 3.00 ERA) and Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (6-5, 2.77) ... The Nationals activated LHP Matt Thornton and optioned RHP Blake Treinen to Triple-A Syracuse. Thornton was acquired Tuesday off waivers from the New York Yankees... Nationals OF Bryce Harper entered Wednesday with three hits and nine strikeouts in his past 24 at-bats as his average fell to .249. He struck out three times in four at-bats Tuesday. Manager Matt Williams was asked before Wednesday’s game about the possibility of demoting Harper to the minors. “It’s not fair to the kid, it’s not fair to the rest of the guys in that clubhouse to even think about sending Bryce Harper to the minor leagues, or to cause a stir. It’s unacceptable. It won’t happen,” an upset Williams said.