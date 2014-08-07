Harper’s 13th-inning homer lifts Nationals

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals are flying high as they head to Atlanta on Friday for a showdown with the Braves.

And left fielder Bryce Harper will certainly be on the trip and not headed to the minor leagues, as rookie manager Matt Williams vehemently pointed out to reporters Wednesday.

One day after his manager went to bat for him again, Harper crushed an opposite-field, two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the 13th inning against reliever Carlos Torres to give the Washington Nationals a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game set.

“I got extension on the ball. I was trying to let my barrel work and get the bat on the ball,” Harper said. “Hopefully, we can keep winning ballgames. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling down in Atlanta.”

It was the second walk-off homer in Harper’s career and broke a skid of five straight extra-inning losses at home this year for the Nationals, who are 4-8 overall in such games.

“It was great,” Harper said of being mobbed at home plate after the homer to left. “That was pretty awesome. The first time was pretty unbelievable also” last season.

Washington starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann said, “Anytime a guy can get a walkoff ... his homer helps.”

Shortstop Ian Desmond led off the inning with a walk and was on base when Harper connected for his fourth homer of the season and first since July 18. Harper is hitting .253 with 16 RBIs in 190 at bats this year.

The winning blast came just one day after Williams told reporters there was no way Harper would be sent to the minors because of a recent slump. Harper had five hits in his last 28 at-bats before the homer.

The first-place Nationals (62-51) are 4 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Atlanta Braves, who were idle Thursday after losing their eighth game in a row Wednesday in Seattle. The Mets (54-61) have now lost 12 of their last 14 games to the Nationals.

“These are big games,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “This is a big road trip. If we are going to be in the hunt, we have to win these games.”

The winning pitcher was Craig Stammen (2-4) and Torres (5-5) took the loss.

“He is a big part of our bullpen,” Collins said of Torres. “It is very disappointing to us all.”

Jenrry Mejia pitched a scoreless 12th for the Mets but was bothered by a sore calf muscle and was not available for the 13th inning.

“We will see how he feels tomorrow,” Collins said.

Washington center fielder Denard Span had four hits and Harper, shortstop Ian Desmond, first baseman Adam LaRoche and right fielder Jayson Werth each had two.

The Mets scored twice in the seventh inning to tie it at 3 when left fielder Eric Young Jr. had a sacrifice fly and right fielder Curtis Granderson had an RBI single against reliever Drew Storen.

Desmond had an RBI single in the fourth inning to score LaRoche and make it 3-1.

Desmond hit his team-high 18th home run, a two-run shot in the second inning, to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead. The homer came on a 3-2 pitch from starter Jacob deGrom.

DeGrom had not allowed a homer in his previous 10 outings and had gone 67 1/3 innings without allowing a long ball until Desmond went deep. Washington starter Zimmermann gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy (three hits) had an RBI double in the third inning to make it 2-1.

DeGrom entered the game with a 2.77 ERA and had won his last five starts while allowing just four earned runs during that stretch. But he gave up seven hits and three earned runs Thursday.

Span had a single in the third inning to reach base for the 33rd game in a row.

NOTES: Washington activated C Wilson Ramos off the temporarily inactive list (paternity leave) before the game and sent C Sandy Leon to Triple-A Syracuse. ... The Mets begin a series at Philadelphia on Friday and RHP Bartolo Colon (10-9, 4.12 ERA) will seek his 200th career win. RHP A.J. Burnett (6-11, 4.16), ejected in the second inning at Washington on Saturday, will start for the Phillies. ... The Nationals start a series on Friday in Atlanta and RHP Stephen Strasburg (8-9, 3.39) will oppose Atlanta RHP Ervin Santana (10-6, 3.59). ... Washington CF Denard Span extended his hitting streak to 11 games and has reached base 33 games in a row, the longest active streak in the majors and the second best in franchise history. ... Washington manager Matt Williams has had good things to say during the series about Mets 2B Daniel Murphy, and for good reason. Murphy was 5-for-8 in the first two games of the series and was hitting .302 through Wednesday. He hit .412 in a 10-game stretch before Thursday.