First-inning HR propels Nationals to 2-1 win

WASHINGTON -- Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman, a Gold Glove winner at third base in 2009, is learning a new position this spring as he moves to first base for the Nationals.

But coming through with big hits is old hat for the former University of Virginia standout, whose two-run homer in the first inning stood up as the Nationals beat the New York Mets 2-1 on a chilly Wednesday night.

“I had never faced him,” Zimmerman said of his shot to left field against Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-1). “I just put a good swing on it.”

Zimmerman also made several nice plays at first base, including a diving catch of a bunt by deGrom in the second.

“I feel pretty comfortable over there. I‘m trying to get to as many balls as I can,” Zimmerman said.

“He looked great over there,” Washington right-hander Jordan Zimmermann (1-0) said of the first baseman. “It is going to be huge for us” with Zimmerman at first.

The Nationals starter, who will be a free agent after this season, gave up just one run in six innings to get the win. He was 3-0 last year against the Mets, and is now 15-6 in his career against New York.

Zimmermann struck out Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson with a slider to end the second inning with the bases loaded.

“I knew he was sitting on a fastball,” Zimmermann said.

Zimmermann retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced while throwing 91 pitches, 63 for strikes.

“He is real good,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Zimmermann.

The Wisconsin native gave up five hits and no walks with four strikeouts before reliever Craig Stammen took over in the seventh. Closer Drew Storen got his first save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth.

Washington’s Blake Treinen pitched the eighth and started a double play to end the inning as he grabbed a liner off the bat of first baseman Lucas Duda and then threw to Zimmerman at first to double off Mets third baseman David Wright.

“It is nice they have that confidence in me,” Treinen, a rookie last year, said of pitching the eighth.

That was a role held last year by All-Star Tyler Clippard, who was traded to the Oakland A’s in January.

DeGrom (0-1) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings in his second career start against the Nationals.

“He pitched very good,” Collins said of deGrom.

But the Mets were limited to six hits -- all singles.

“Ryan made some nice plays (at first). All you can try and do is hit the ball hard,” Collins said.

The Mets won the first game of the series 3-1, and Collins expects tight games all year with the Nationals.

“I really do. Their pitching is so good. There are not going to be a lot of runs scored. It is going to be a fun summer -- two good teams,” Collins said.

Washington right fielder Bryce Harper had two hits and an intentional walk, giving him four hits in the first two games of the season.

The Mets trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the second inning as catcher Travis d‘Arnaud delivered an RBI single to left field against Zimmermann.

The Mets had a chance for a big inning, but Zimmerman made a diving catch on a bunt off the bat of deGrom for the second out.

Zimmerman gave the Nationals a 2-0 lead in the first inning when he rocked a two-run homer to left field on a 1-1 pitch from deGrom. The hit also scored third baseman Yunel Escobar, who singled with one out for his first hit in a Washington uniform.

Zimmermann, in his last regular-season game at Nationals Park, threw the first no-hitter in franchise history as he beat the Miami Marlins on Sept. 28. He then took a shutout into the ninth inning of Game 2 against the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS at Nationals Park before the Giants rallied to win in 18 innings.

As for deGrom, the right-hander was the National League rookie of the year in 2014 after winning nine games.

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 56 minutes by rain, and light rain fell early in the game. The game-time temperature was 46 degrees -- 30 degrees lower than at the first pitch on Monday. ... Mets RHP Matt Harvey will make his first regular-season appearance since Aug. 24, 2013, when he starts Thursday against Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg. Harvey had Tommy John surgery in October 2013 after he started for the National League in the 2013 All-Star Game. ... Washington OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder surgery in January) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Thursday. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, but he said he is aiming to with the Nationals when they begin a road trip in Boston on Monday.