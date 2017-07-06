Mets lose more ground after rainout in Washington

WASHINGTON -- It was a lost three days in the nation's capital for the New York Mets against the Washington Nationals.

The Mets lost the first two games of the series Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and then were rained out Wednesday night in the series finale. There was no word of a makeup date.

That means New York will most likely have to wait until Aug. 25, when they return to Washington, for a chance to gain ground head-to-head against the Nationals. And by then, the Mets could have been sellers before the trade deadline at the end of this month.

Right-hander Jake deGrom (8-3, 3.55 ERA), who was slated to start Wednesday at Washington, will pitch Friday in St. Louis against the Cardinals, according to Mets spokesman Ethan Wilson.

A Stetson product, deGrom left the Mets clubhouse soon after the game was called after a delay of about two hours Wednesday. Right-hander Zack Wheeler was originally slated to start Friday in St. Louis for the Mets, who are off Thursday. The Mets did not announce a rotation after Friday.

The Nationals will begin a series at home Thursday with the Atlanta Braves and lefty Gio Gonzalez (7-3, 2.77 ERA), as scheduled, will be the starter. Max Scherzer is slated to start Friday and Stephen Strasburg will go Saturday.

Washington has not announced a starter for Sunday but it could be Tanner Roark (6-6, 5.27), who was slated to pitch against the Mets on Wednesday.

The Mets were short-handed in the series in Washington as outfielder Curtis Granderson (hip) was limited to pinch-hit appearances in both games. The veteran, hitting .236 with 13 homers, clubbed a two-run homer in the ninth to tie the game Monday but the Mets lost 3-2 in the last of the ninth.

The same night, left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (.281, nine hime runs) got a leg cramp when he tried to make a shoestring catch on the game-winning hit in the last of the ninth by Ryan Raburn.

All-Star Michael Conforto (.285, 14 homers), another Mets outfielder, will report to Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Thursday, according to Wilson.

There is a chance he could begin a rehab assignment with the minor league team there, which is also the spring training home of the Mets.

"He will see how he feels," Wilson said.

Conforto went on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 28, with a bruised left hand. Neither manager or any players were available to the media after the game was rained out Wednesday.

The Nationals (50-34) won the two games of the series by a combined score of 14-6 over the Mets (38-45), who are 3-9 against Washington this year.

NOTES: Washington will face Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz (6-5, 3.83 ERA) at Nationals Park on Thursday, though rain is in the forecast for most of the day. ... The Mets will face Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez (6-7, 3.15 ERA) on Friday in St. Louis. ... Washington RF Bryce Harper was not in the starting lineup before the rainout as manager Dusty Baker tries to rest his regulars. ... Washington 2B Daniel Murphy has the highest batting average of any active player with at least 100 at-bats against his former team. Murphy is hitting .405 in 121 at-bats against the Mets since the start of the 2016 season.